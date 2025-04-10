First working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 11th meeting

HÀ NỘI — The 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm delivered an opening speech, while Politburo member and State President Lương Cường, on behalf of the Politburo, chaired the meeting.

The Party Central Committee agreed to relieve Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, alternate member of the 13th Party Central Committee and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation, of his position as alternate member of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Hiếu, during his tenure as Secretary of Cần Thơ City’s Party Committee, violated the Party's regulations and the State’s laws in the performance of his duties, particularly in the prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena. He infringed upon rules regarding what Party members are prohibited from doing and the responsibility to set an example. These violations caused serious consequences, created negative public opinion, and damaged the reputation of the local Party organisation and authorities.

The committee decided to dismiss Trương Hoà Bình, former Politburo member, former Deputy Secretary of the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee, and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister, from all Party positions. He violated the Party's regulations and the State’s laws in performing his duties, particularly in the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena. He also breached rules on what Party members are prohibited from doing and the responsibility to set an example. His violations caused serious consequences and negative public opinion, hurting the reputation of the Party and State.

The Party Central Committee then worked in groups, discussing matters regarding the ongoing restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the re-arrangement of administrative units and two-level local administrations, with eight proposals and reports. — VNA/VNS