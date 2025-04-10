Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

First working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 11th meeting

April 10, 2025 - 20:47
The committee decided to dismiss Trương Hoà Bình, former Politburo member, former Deputy Secretary of the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee, and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister, from all Party positions.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm addressed the opening of the 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on April 10, 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm delivered an opening speech, while Politburo member and State President Lương Cường, on behalf of the Politburo, chaired the meeting.

The Party Central Committee agreed to relieve Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, alternate member of the 13th Party Central Committee and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation, of his position as alternate member of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Hiếu, during his tenure as Secretary of Cần Thơ City’s Party Committee, violated the Party's regulations and the State’s laws in the performance of his duties, particularly in the prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena. He infringed upon rules regarding what Party members are prohibited from doing and the responsibility to set an example. These violations caused serious consequences, created negative public opinion, and damaged the reputation of the local Party organisation and authorities.

The committee decided to dismiss Trương Hoà Bình, former Politburo member, former Deputy Secretary of the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee, and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister, from all Party positions. He violated the Party's regulations and the State’s laws in performing his duties, particularly in the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena. He also breached rules on what Party members are prohibited from doing and the responsibility to set an example. His violations caused serious consequences and negative public opinion, hurting the reputation of the Party and State.

The Party Central Committee then worked in groups, discussing matters regarding the ongoing restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the re-arrangement of administrative units and two-level local administrations, with eight proposals and reports. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

ASEAN to become an ever closer partner with Đà Nẵng City

Việt Nam has been an active member state in ASEAN with its innovative and effective contributions to the regional community during the 30-year integration in ASEAN, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam, Đỗ Hùng Việt stressed, in his opening remarks at the ‘Meet ASEAN in Đà Nẵng’ 2025' forum.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM holds phone talk with New Zealand counterpart

In the phone talk, made at the request of the New Zealand side, PM Phạm Minh Chính once again expressed his joy and appreciation for the results achieved during PM Luxon's official visit to Việt Nam in February 2025, especially the two sides issuing a Joint Statement upgrading the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

