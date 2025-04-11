Chinese top leader Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping is going to pay a state visit to Việt Nam from April 14 to 15.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership framework in 2008, relations between the two Parties and the two countries have grown increasingly substantive, solid, and comprehensive across all fields.

Việt Nam-China economic, trade, and investment cooperation has been deepening. China has been Việt Nam's largest trading partner for 20 consecutive years, while Vietnam is now China's largest trading partner in ASEAN and its fourth-largest trading partner globally.

Bilateral trade turnover has increased ninefold, from US$20 billion in 2008 to nearly $180 billion in 2022. Over the past 15 years, Chinese investment in Việt Nam has grown more than tenfold, from a cumulative total of $2 billion in 2008 to $25 billion today. In 2023 alone, China rose to become the fourth-largest investor in Việt Nam among all countries and territories.

People-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities have been vibrant, with nearly 60 provinces and cities in Việt Nam establishing friendly cooperative relations with localities in China. — VNS