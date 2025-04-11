China vows stronger ties with Việt Nam ahead of top leader's state visit

BEIJING — The upcoming state visit of China's top leader Xi Jinping to Việt Nam is expected to be an opportunity to consolidate the traditional China–Việt Nam friendship, described as comrades-plus-brothers; enhance mutual strategic trust, deepen substantive cooperation, and advance the practical development of the China–Việt Nam community with a shared future, said a Chinese diplomat.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi's April 14 -15 visit is made at the invitations of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường.

At the regular press briefing on April 11, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China and Việt Nam are friendly socialist neighbours, both undertaking reforms in line with their national conditions. Strengthening unity and collaboration serves the common interests of the two nations.

He highlighted that Xi’s historic visit to Việt Nam at the end of 2023 ushered in a new chapter for the China–Việt Nam community with a shared future.

Over the past time, the Chinese leader has maintained strategic communication with CPV General Secretary To Lam, while ministries, agencies, and localities of both countries have engaged in close exchanges. Cooperation in various fields has yielded encouraging results, delivering tangible benefits to the two countries' people.

Lin underscored the special significance of the upcoming visit, saying it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During the visit, the Chinese leader will hold talks with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and meet with President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

At the briefing, Lin also revealed that alongside Việt Nam, Xi will also visit two other Southeast Asian countries, namely Malaysia and Cambodia.

He reiterated that neighbouring countries remain a priority in China's foreign policy, and that China and Southeast Asia are good neighbours, good friends, and good partners. This Southeast Asia tour, President Xi’s first overseas trip of the year, holds major significance for fostering the comprehensive development of China’s relations with Việt Nam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, as well as with ASEAN as a whole. It is expected to inject fresh momentum into the peaceful development of the region and the world. — VNS