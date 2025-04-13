PM Chính extends greetings for the Khmer's New Year celebrations

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has extended his greetings to the Khmer people on the occasion of their New Year celebrations, Chôl Chnăm Thmây.

With more than 1.3 million people, the Khmer community is an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc, said the PM, adding that their culture, including unique customs, traditions and festivals, holds rich values in the diverse cultural tapestry of Việt Nam.

“The Khmer people have always placed trust in the leadership of the Party and State, upholding the spirit of patriotism and traditions, uniting with other ethnic groups nationwide and actively contributing to the nation’s development and defence,” he wrote in his message.

The Party and the State consistently regard ethnic and religious affairs as fundamental, long-term and urgent strategic issues.

Under the Party’s leadership and the engagement of the entire political system and people nationwide, the living standards of the Khmer people have been improving while their cultural identity is preserved and promoted. Political security and social order are also maintained, and the great national unity bloc continues to be strengthened.

This year’s Chôl Chnăm Thmây is celebrated in a special atmosphere as the country welcomes the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the 135th birth anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh, and the 80th anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The year 2025 is also a pivotal year of administrative reforms with the political system’s organisational structure streamlined for effective and efficient operation, and marking the establishment of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

These strategies lay the foundation for Việt Nam’s prosperous and strong development in the new era, wrote PM Chính.

He urged all levels of authorities, sectors, and localities to intensify efforts to implement strategies, programmes, projects and policies on ethnic and religious affairs, ensuring timely and effective responses to the legitimate rights and interests of the people.

The Government leader also underscored the importance of prioritising resources for comprehensive development and life quality improvement for the Khmer people, with particular attention to health, education and culture.

Fostering self-reliance, confidence and national pride among the Khmer people is also an important task to contribute to the collective strength of the great national unity bloc in the new era, he wrote.

Despite ongoing challenges, with the Party’s direction aligning with the people’s aspirations, PM Chính expressed confidence that the Khmer community will continue to uphold their rich cultural traditions, patriotic spirit and solidarity, contributing to building a Việt Nam that is “prosperous, strong, democratic, equitable and civilised.” — VNS