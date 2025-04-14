Provisional list of new names for 34 provinces, cities in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee has agreed with the proposed plans concerning the continued restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus, rearranging administrative units and organising local administrations with provincial and communal levels.

Under the new model, the country will comprise 34 provincial-level units (28 provinces and six centrally-run cities), down from the current 63, as part of the efforts to streamline the political apparatus.

The following is the provisional list of proposed names for provinces, cities, and political-administrative centres (provincial capitals) of 34 provincial-level administrative units, as attached to Resolution No. 60-NQ/TW dated April 12, 2025, issued at the 11th plenum:

I – Provincial-level administrative units not undergoing mergers:

Hà Nội City

Huế City

Lai Châu Province

Điện Biên Province

Sơn La Province

Lạng Sơn Province

Quảng Ninh Province

Thanh Hóa Province

Nghệ An Province

Hà Tĩnh Province

Cao Bằng Province

II – Newly formed provincial-level administrative units after mergers: