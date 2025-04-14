Provisional list of new names for 34 provinces, cities in Việt Nam

|Hàn River, Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — The 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee has agreed with the proposed plans concerning the continued restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus, rearranging administrative units and organising local administrations with provincial and communal levels.
Under the new model, the country will comprise 34 provincial-level units (28 provinces and six centrally-run cities), down from the current 63, as part of the efforts to streamline the political apparatus.
The following is the provisional list of proposed names for provinces, cities, and political-administrative centres (provincial capitals) of 34 provincial-level administrative units, as attached to Resolution No. 60-NQ/TW dated April 12, 2025, issued at the 11th plenum:
I – Provincial-level administrative units not undergoing mergers:
- Hà Nội City
- Huế City
- Lai Châu Province
- Điện Biên Province
- Sơn La Province
- Lạng Sơn Province
- Quảng Ninh Province
- Thanh Hóa Province
- Nghệ An Province
- Hà Tĩnh Province
- Cao Bằng Province
II – Newly formed provincial-level administrative units after mergers:
- Merger of Tuyên Quang and Hà Giang provinces: New name – Tuyên Quang Province; political-administrative centre will be located in present-day Tuyên Quang.
- Merger of Lào Cai and Yên Bái provinces: New name – Lào Cai Province; centre in present-day Yên Bái.
- Merger of Bắc Kạn and Thái Nguyên provinces: New name – Thái Nguyên Province; centre in present-day Thái Nguyên.
- Merger of Vĩnh Phúc, Phú Thọ, and Hòa Bình provinces: New name – Phú Thọ Province; centre in present-day Phú Thọ.
- Merger of Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang provinces: New name – Bắc Ninh Province; centre in present-day Bắc Giang.
- Merger of Hưng Yên and Thái Bình provinces: New name – Hưng Yên Province; centre in present-day Hưng Yên.
- Merger of Hải Dương Province and Hải Phòng City: New name – Hải Phòng City; centre in present-day Hải Phòng.
- Merger of Hà Nam, Ninh Bình, and Nam Định provinces: New name – Ninh Bình Province; centre in present-day Ninh Bình.
- Merger of Quảng Bình and Quảng Trị provinces: New name – Quảng Trị Province; centre in present-day Quảng Bình.
- Merger of Quảng Nam Province and Đà Nẵng City: New name – Đà Nẵng City; centre in present-day Đà Nẵng.
- Merger of Kon Tum and Quảng Ngãi provinces: New name – Quảng Ngãi Province; centre in present-day Quảng Ngãi.
- Merger of Gia Lai and Bình Định provinces: New name – Gia Lai Province; centre in present-day Bình Định.
- Merger of Ninh Thuận and Khánh Hòa provinces: New name – Khánh Hòa Province; centre in present-day Khánh Hòa.
- Merger of Lâm Đồng, Đắk Nông, and Bình Thuận provinces: New name – Lâm Đồng Province; centre in present-day Lâm Đồng.
- Merger of Đắk Lắk and Phú Yên provinces: New name – Đắk Lắk Province; centre in present-day Đắk Lắk.
- Merger of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Bình Dương provinces and Hồ Chí Minh City: New name – Hồ Chí Minh City; centre in present-day Hồ Chí Minh City.
- Merger of Đồng Nai and Bình Phước provinces: New name – Đồng Nai Province; centre in present-day Đồng Nai.
- Merger of Tây Ninh and Long An provinces: New name – Tây Ninh Province; centre in present-day Long An.
- Merger of Cần Thơ City, Sóc Trăng and Hậu Giang provinces: New name – Cần Thơ City; centre in present-day Cần Thơ.
- Merger of Bến Tre, Vĩnh Long, and Trà Vinh provinces: New name – Vĩnh Long Province; centre in present-day Vĩnh Long.
- Merger of Tiền Giang and Đồng Tháp provinces: New name – Đồng Tháp Province; centre in present-day Tiền Giang.
- Merger of Bạc Liêu and Cà Mau provinces: New name – Cà Mau Province; centre in present-day Cà Mau.
- Merger of An Giang and Kiên Giang provinces: New name – An Giang Province; centre in present-day Kiên Giang. — VNS