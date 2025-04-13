Việt Nam, China continue enhancing comrades-plus-brothers ties: Chinese media

BEIJING — Ahead of the state visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, Chinese state media agencies such as Xinhua and People's Daily have published several articles about the Việt Nam-China relationship.

According to Xinhua, this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China. They are two socialist neighbouring countries that have formed a profound friendship described as “comrades-plus-brothers” through years of fighting side by side.

They have learned from each other and achieved progress together in the cause of building socialism. Currently, both countries are in an important phase of national development. They are friends on the path of reform and good partners on the road to modernisation.

The article states that at the end of 2023, Xi had a successful visit to Việt Nam, during which the two sides declared their intention to build the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, entering a new phase in the relationship between the two Parties and two countries.

During his visit to Việt Nam, Xi set forth an overall goal of "six major orientations," providing a solid pillar and clear direction for building the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future.

Following this, in August 2024, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm made a state visit to China. This was Lâm's first visit after becoming the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee.

In discussions with Xi, Lâm emphasised that Việt Nam always values and gives top priority to its friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, as well as the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The two Parties and countries maintain close exchanges at high level, jointly developing traditional friendship, strengthening mutual political trust, enhancing strategic communication, promoting substantive cooperation, creating new momentum for the modernisation process of both countries, bringing greater happiness to their people, and making the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future more intensive and practical.

The article affirmed that economic and trade cooperation is an important driving force to promote Việt Nam-China relations. China is Việt Nam's largest trading partner, and Việt Nam is China's largest trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

On January 15 this year, Xi Jinping and Tô Lâm officially announced the launch of 2025 Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, various exchange activities will strengthen mutual understanding between the people of both countries even further.

Meanwhile, according to an article on the People's Daily - the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, the Việt Nam visit is Xi's first overseas trip this year and also his fourth state visit to Việt Nam following those in 2015, 2017, and 2023.

It emphasised that the strategic guidance and leadership of the top leaders of the two Parties and countries are the greatest advantage and the most important political guarantee for the development of China-Việt Nam relations.

The article also recalled Lâm's visit to China in August 2024, with his first stop being Guangzhou. At the relic site of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League headquarters, he wrote in the guestbook: "Việt Nam–China friendship forever!"

Since 2024, Lâm and Xi have maintained strategic communication. Ministries, sectors, and localities of both sides have continued to engage in close exchanges. Cooperation in many fields has yielded positive results, bringing practical benefits to their people.

As 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral ties, the visit will strengthen the traditional friendship as both comrades and brothers between the two nations and continue to lead the building of the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, bringing more benefits to the people of both countries. — VNA/VNS