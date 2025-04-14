China ready to work with Việt Nam to ever cherish long-standing friendship: Top leader

HÀ NỘI — China is ready to work with Việt Nam to ever cherish the bilateral long-standing friendship and common mission, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

The top Chinese leader made the statement right after arriving at the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Monday noon, beginning his two-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a translation of the statement:

“It gives me great pleasure to begin my fourth state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Comrade Tô Lâm and President of Việt Nam Comrade Lương Cường. Upon my arrival in Hà Nội, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and the Chinese people, warm greetings and best wishes to the brotherly CPV, Vietnamese government and Vietnamese people.

This year marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the CPV, the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (which is now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam), and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South. The CPV is rallying and leading the Vietnamese people to march toward the Two Centenary Goals of the Party and the country. Việt Nam is achieving a steady rise in people’s living standards, greater international and regional influence, and encouraging results in its socialist industrialisation and modernisation drive. The Chinese side is truly delighted to see all of this. I believe that under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by Comrade Tô Lâm, Việt Nam will surely advance along the socialist path suited to its national conditions, accomplish all tasks set at the 13th CPV National Congress, prepare for a successful 14th CPV National Congress, and break new ground in the cause of the Party and the country.

China and Việt Nam are socialist neighbours connected by mountains and rivers, and we are a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. In our tumultuous struggle for national independence and liberation, our two sides fought shoulder to shoulder, supported each other, and formed “a deep friendship between not just two brothers, but also two comrades.” In the course of seeking the socialist path suited to our national conditions, our two sides learn from each other and forge ahead hand in hand, demonstrating to the world the bright prospects of the socialist system. During my state visit to Việt Nam in 2023, the two sides announced that we would build a China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. That decision steered the relations between our two parties and two countries into a new phase.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Việt Nam diplomatic ties and the China-Việt Nam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, which bring new opportunities to the building of the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future. Standing at this new starting point, China is ready to work with Việt Nam to ever cherish our long-standing friendship and common mission, seize the opportunities of the times, carry out cooperation against higher standards, in more areas and in greater depth, and deliver more benefits to our two peoples, the region and the world at large. During this visit, I will have in-depth exchanges of views with Vietnamese leaders and comrades on overarching and strategic issues critical to the direction of the relations between our two parties and countries and on international and regional issues of mutual interest, and we will jointly draw up a new blueprint for building the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future.

May Việt Nam enjoy prosperity and its people happiness!

May the China-Việt Nam traditional friendship be passed from generation to generation and the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance make new and greater progress!” — VNS