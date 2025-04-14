Philippines Coast Guard ship begins friendly visit to Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Filipino Coast Guard ship, BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), and its 84-member crew, led by Colonel Eleizer Gonzales Ibarientos, began a goodwill visit to the central city of Đà Nẵng starting Monday.

During their four-day visit, the crew members will take part in some joint-exercise programmes in rescue and search at sea, some training sessions on how to tackle maritime fires, alongside some more relaxed sporting activities with the Vietnamese Coast Guard forces Zone 2.

The ship is the first to visit since the Philippines’ coast guard forces signed a Memorandum of Understanding with their Vietnamese counterpart last year. It underscores both sides’ commitment to enhancing mutual understanding, trust and coordination in maritime law enforcement.

Forces from the Philippines coast guard will also meet the city’s People’s Committee sometime during the four days.

In 2024, the Vietnamese Coast Guard ship, 8002, paid an official visit to Manila as part of a friendship exchange programme.

Việt Nam and the Philippines will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership ties of the two countries in 2025.

Đà Nẵng is home to eight investment projects from the Philippines, worth a total of US$11 million, the city reported.

Since 2023, Cebu Pacific Air has operated the Manila-Đà Nẵng air route, with three flights per week.

The connections will be expanded with Philippines Airlines planning to start flights between Manila and Đà Nẵng with seven flights a week from July 1, according to the Đà Nẵng International Terminal company (AHT). — VNS