General Secretary Tô Lâm prioritises legal reforms to support administrative restructuring

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has emphasised that finalising guiding documents, amending the 2013 Constitution and improving the legal framework must be top priorities in order to establish a solid legal foundation for restructuring the state apparatus.

He made this statement on Monday while chairing the third session of the Central Steering Committee tasked with reviewing the implementation of Resolution 18. The session focused on approving plans to reorganise and merge provincial- and commune-level administrative units and build a streamlined two-tier political system at the local level.

At the meeting, the Central Organisation Commission, the committee’s standing body, delivered a report on its recent activities and presented a draft plan for implementing the 11th Resolution of the 13th Party Central Committee. Committee members offered feedback to improve the draft.

Lâm underlined that reorganising and streamlining the administrative system was a pressing and resolute task that has the strong support of the entire Party and the public. The progress so far, he noted, affirmed the correctness and relevance of the Central Steering Committee’s policies.

He instructed the committee to thoroughly review and incorporate the feedback to finalise the implementation plan.

To carry out the 11th Resolution effectively, the Central Steering Committee approved a comprehensive plan with clearly defined responsibilities and deadlines. Given the plan's broad scope and the interconnected nature of the work, the General Secretary called for unified efforts across the entire political system.

He urged that priority be given to completing legal documents, revising the Constitution and refining laws and regulations. He also stressed the importance of communication and public engagement to foster consensus among officials, Party members and the broader public.

Lâm said that tasks related to finalising legal documents, amending the 2013 Constitution and improving legal institutions must be tackled first to create a firm legal basis for implementation.

The Party chief also directed relevant agencies to promptly detail the plan within their assigned functions and authority to ensure timely implementation. He called on all cities and provinces, including those not undergoing administrative mergers, to quickly finalise their draft reports for the upcoming provincial Party congresses, ensuring that they reflect updated guidance from the Central Party Committee.

The Central Organisation Commission was tasked with systematising guiding documents to ensure consistent implementation nationwide. From April 16 through the end of October 2025, central and local Party organisations are to report weekly on their progress, with consolidated updates submitted regularly to the Politburo and Secretariat.

Looking ahead, the General Secretary acknowledged the significant workload facing the country. Alongside the restructuring of the administrative apparatus and units, Việt Nam is also accelerating its economic development and preparing for Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress.

He called on members of the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Central Steering Committee to remain dedicated, actively oversee the process and ensure that the nation achieves its strategic objectives. — VNS