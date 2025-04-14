Việt Nam - China Youth Forum underscores role of young people in upholding ideals

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam - China Youth Forum took place in Hà Nội on Monday, offering a valuable platform for delegates from both countries to share experiences and discuss key priorities in youth education.

The forum also focused on the role and responsibilities of Vietnamese and Chinese youth in steadfastly upholding and creatively applying the path of national independence associated with socialism in the present context.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyễn Viết Thảo, former Deputy Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, emphasised that youth in both nations are entrusted with a historic mission in an era marked by uncertainty and unprecedented transformations. As opportunities and challenges become increasingly intertwined, he urged young people to be more dynamic and committed than ever in contributing to national development.

To meet today’s urgent and evolving demands, Thảo stressed the need for every young individual and youth organisation to boldly reform their approaches and working styles. In this endeavour, Vietnamese and Chinese youth continue to stand side by side, exchanging effective practices, practical models, and innovative ideas. This cooperation, he said, plays a vital role in deepening the long-standing Việt Nam–China friendship, which has often been described as a bond of “both comrades and brothers.”

Highlighting the power of cultural exchange in building a shared community, Shen Peng Ming from Guangxi Television Station noted that the foundation of Việt Nam–China friendship lies with the people and its future rests with the younger generation.

In the face of global uncertainties, and under the leadership of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, youth from both countries are stepping confidently onto the world stage together.

Shen shared lively examples of cultural exchange, from the viral popularity of Vietnamese durian cakes paired with Guangxi-style snail noodles, to the growing presence of Việt Nam's G7 coffee in the hands of young Chinese consumers. These trends, he said, are vivid proof that cultural interactions can transcend differences and foster mutual understanding. Such exchange is further reflected in the blending of Việt Nam's ao dai and China’s qipao, the revival of ancient Đông Sơn drum motifs in contemporary design, and cross-cultural creativity in the age of artificial intelligence.

In his closing speech, Bùi Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, emphasised a unifying message that resonated throughout the event: the importance of remaining steadfast and innovative in following the socialist path under the wise leadership of the Communist Parties of both countries.

The forum reaffirmed the crucial role of youth as a dynamic social force that leads in innovation, embraces national responsibilities, and serves as a reliable reserve for the Party. Youth are not only the future, he said, but also a vital driving force for sustainable development in both Việt Nam and China. — VNS