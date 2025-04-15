Việt Nam, China highlight ‘Comrades and Brothers’ legacy in Hà Nội friendship gathering

HÀ NỘI — "Friendship and cooperation have always been the main feature of Việt Nam-China relations," said Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at a people-to-people friendship gathering in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The event, attended by more than 350 delegates including friendship advocates, students and youth from both countries, underscored the deepening ties between Việt Nam and China.

General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Lương Cường accompanied Chinese Party General Secretary & President Xi Jinping, as they toured the photo exhibition and participated in the friendship meeting and launch of a youth initiative.

"The Party and State of Việt Nam attach great importance to promoting the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam-China Community with a Shared Future, which holds strategic significance, as we step firmly into a new era of development for the happiness of our peoples and the cause of peace and progress for humanity," said General Secretary Tô Lâm.

He emphasised the critical role of youth in strengthening the "solid social foundation" of Việt Nam-China relations, calling on them to inherit and advance the "deep Việt Nam-China friendship, both as comrades and brothers" – a legacy built by revolutionary leaders Hồ Chí Minh and Mao Zedong.

He urged both nations’ agencies and organisations to effectively implement the 'Red Journey: Youth Research and Study' initiative and encouraged young people to enhance their creativity, master new technologies and foster unity to drive industrialisation and modernisation.

China's top leader, in his remarks, expressed delight at meeting: "Comrades, friendship advocates and representatives of the youth" during his visit.

Reflecting on the revolutionary forebears who shaped bilateral ties, he described Việt Nam-China relations as "a tree with roots, a spring with a source," asserting that the strength of the bilateral ties lie in the people and their heartfelt friendship.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to building a Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future, calling it a strategic move benefiting both nations, as well as regional and global peace and prosperity.

He proposed leveraging the '2025 China-Việt Nam Year of Humanistic Exchange' to enrich people-to-people exchanges through diverse activities, harness revolutionary 'red heritage', and pass down the story of China-Việt Nam friendship to future generations.

The 'Red Journey: Youth Research and Study' initiative, officially launched during the event, aims to use historical revolutionary sites in both countries tied to Hồ Chí Minh and other leaders, to educate youth about the shared revolutionary history and enduring friendship between Việt Nam and China.

In a separate milestone, witnessed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the two countries inaugurated a Việt Nam-China railway cooperation mechanism and established a joint railway cooperation committee, marking a significant step forward in infrastructure collaboration and reflecting both governments’ commitment to regional connectivity. — VNS