Vietnamese leaders extend New Year wishes to Laos, Cambodia

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders have sent letters of congratulations and bouquets to the Lao and Cambodian sides on the occasion of the traditional Bun Pi May festival in Laos and the Chol Chhnam Thmey festival in Cambodia.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm extended his greetings to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

State President Lương Cường also sent New Year wishes to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent congratulations to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended greetings to Lao NA Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane, and Cambodian Senate President Samdech Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, and National Assembly President Samdech Moha Rotsaphea Thipadei Khuon Sudary.

In their letters, the Vietnamese leaders congratulated Laos on its achievements over the past year and expressed confidence in the country’s continued progress.

They affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, contributing to peace and development in the region and the world.

They also praised Cambodia’s development achievements in the face of challenges and expressed belief in the country’s future. The Vietnamese leaders highlighted the significance of recent high-level meetings between the two sides, as well as the trilateral meeting of the Vietnamese, Cambodian and Lao Party leaders held in February 2025. They expressed hope that the positive outcomes of these meetings would be translated into concrete actions, deepening the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the nations.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a congratulatory letter to Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Acting Head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Bounleua Phandanouvong, as well as Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Head of the CPP’s External Relations Commission Prak Sokhonn. — VNA/VNS