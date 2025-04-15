PM sees off China's top leader Xi Jinping following successful visit

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính led a Vietnamese delegation to bid farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon.

Xi concluded his two-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường.

Amid a ceremonial drum performance and traditional dance featuring young people in traditional costumes representing Việt Nam's 54 ethnic groups, Chính congratulated Xi on the success of his state visit.

He emphasised that the outcomes of the visit carry strategic significance and will have a lasting impact on the development of relations between the two Parties and the two nations, especially as both Việt Nam and China are entering a new era of development.

The Chinese leader once again expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm and thoughtful reception extended by the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people. He said the visit has further enhanced his confidence in Việt Nam's continued prosperity and the happiness of its people, and reaffirmed his belief that the traditional friendship between China and Việt Nam will continue to grow stronger and endure for generations to come.

This marked Xi’s fourth visit to Việt Nam in his role as China’s top leader, and his second visit in his current tenure. The visit took place in the context of the Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchange and the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the visit, Xi had talks and meetings with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

At the events, the leaders engaged in in-depth discussions on strategic issues related to the future orientation of the relations between the two Parties and two countries. The discussions also covered regional and international issues of mutual concern and established a new roadmap for developing the relations between the two Parties, States, and the people of Việt Nam and China.

While in Việt Nam, Xi participated in various significant activities, including the Việt Nam-China people’s friendship meeting, the Red Journey launching ceremony, and the ceremony to launch the Việt Nam–China railway cooperation initiative.

Within the framework of the visit, 45 cooperation agreements were signed between ministries, sectors, agencies and localities of both countries across multiple domains, demonstrating the comprehensive achievements that the two sides had reached.

Xi’s state visit to Việt Nam marked a new milestone in the history of the friendly relations between the two Parties, States, and their people. The trip contributed to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promoted the building of the Việt Nam-China Community with a Shared Future that carries strategic significance in the new period. — VNA/VNS