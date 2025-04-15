Việt Nam and China sign key agreements on railway and road development

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and China have signed important cooperation documents in the railway and road sectors, including two intergovernmental treaties, two official development assistance (ODA) agreements between the two governments, and three ministerial-level accords.

The signing took place during General Secretary of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping’s state visit to Việt Nam from April 14 to 15.

Vietnamese Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh represented Việt Nam in signing the documents with Chinese counterparts.

The railway sector was a focal point of the signing ceremony, with four key documents aimed at accelerating the preparation and implementation of transnational railway projects. These include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Construction and China’s National Development and Reform Commission to establish a joint Việt Nam–China Railway Cooperation Committee to fast-track priority rail projects.

Among the documents signed were working minutes between the Ministry of Construction and China’s International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), outlining field survey plans and technical support for a feasibility study of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway line.

The two sides also exchanged official letters regarding China’s provision of technical assistance for the planning of standard-gauge railway lines, including the Đồng Đăng - Hà Nội and Móng Cái – Hạ Long – Hải Phòng routes.

A separate exchange of official letters confirmed China’s support in preparing a feasibility study for the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng standard-gauge railway project, a pivotal document that will facilitate internal procedures and pave the way for early commencement of the project.

In the field of road transportation, three more agreements were inked. These include an intergovernmental agreement on the joint construction of cross-border transport infrastructure at the Thanh Thủy (Việt Nam) – Tian Bao (China) international border gate, a protocol simplifying procedures for the cross-border movement of personnel, vehicles, construction equipment and materials, and an MoU on technical road cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Construction and China’s Ministry of Transport.

These road transport agreements are expected to provide a legal framework for Việt Nam's Hà Giang Province and China's Yunnan Province to jointly invest in and implement cross-border infrastructure projects. This is seen as a catalyst for enhancing trade, easing the flow of goods and responding to the growing demand for cross-border travel between the two provinces and the wider region.

The memorandum on road technical cooperation will also promote collaboration in establishing engineering standards, developing new technologies and materials, and advancing construction and maintenance management practices. VNS