More aircraft types licenced to be imported in Việt Nam

April 15, 2025 - 12:58
Planes at Hà Nội's Nội Bài International Airport. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The types of aircraft that can be imported into Việt Nam has been widened, according to a new Government decree.

Decree No. 89/2025/NĐ-CP dated April 13, 2025 allows the country to import aircrafts with certificates or recognisation from a number of different authorities.

These are US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the Brazilian Aviation Authority, the Canadian Aviation Authority, the Russian Federal Aviation Authority, the UK Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

This new decree has been amended previous decrees concerning conditional business for the field of civil aviation, including air transport operations and general aviation activities.

Previously, only aircrafts with certificates from the FAA, EASA, or the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam were imported to Việt Nam.

The Ministry of Construction argues that limiting imported aircraft types restricts opportunities for Vietnamese airlines to access aircrafts designed and manufactured by countries with advanced scientific and technological capabilities.

The ministry believes that the amendment will enable Vietnamese aviation enterprises to more proactively source and operate aircrafts. Additionally, this change aligns with practical operational needs and helps ensure aviation safety. — BIZHUB/VNS

Vietnam Airlines airplane import

