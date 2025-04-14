Private economic sector requires open institutions: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged favourable conditions for the private economic sector through open institutions, harmonious infrastructure, smart governance, equal access to national resources, while chairing a meeting of the steering committee for building the private economic development project in Hà Nội on April 14.

The PM, who is also head of the steering committee, stressed the importance of combining reality with theory and international experience to refine the project that will be submitted to the Politburo for approval.

He instructed the steering committee to align closely with resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, and most recently, the article by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, during the building of the project.

The leader emphasised that the project must be action-oriented and highly impactful, concise yet strategic in scope – on par with a resolution. Its content and language should be easy to understand, implement, monitor, and evaluate, with clear tasks, responsibilities, timelines, deliverables, and authority.

All proposed tasks and solutions must be feasible and consistent with the four strategic pillars of creating breakthroughs in science- technology development, innovation, and digital transformation; streamlining the political system; promoting private economic sector development; and deepening international integration in the new context, he stated.

While acknowledging that the proposal has been well-prepared in terms of documentation, the PM underlined the necessity for more breakthroughs in its content, saying it should set higher goals to generate greater momentum and determination in implementation.

He noted that the draft project has yet to identify bottlenecks and constraints hindering the private economic sector's growth and stressed the need to include concrete tasks and solutions to boost the sector in connection with restructuring the economy, enterprises, markets, products, and supply chains.

The PM urged the committee members to work harder to ensure both quality and timeliness of the project. — VNS