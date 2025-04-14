Lâm Đồng to have new industrial cluster

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province will build the 40.79ha Đạ Oai Industrial Cluster in its new Đạ Huoai District at a cost of more than VNĐ172 billion (US$6.6 million)

The cluster will focus on agricultural, forestry, and food processing businesses, as well as textile and garment, mechanics, handicrafts, construction materials, and other products based on local conditions and needs.

Thành Thành Công, its developer, will work on the internal roads, water and wastewater collection systems, planting trees, and other supplementary works, which will take around 25 months to complete.

Last December, Lâm Đồng Province merged three of its districts (Đạ Huoai, Đạ Tẻh and Cát Tiên) to form the 1,446.48km Đạ Huoai District, its third largest.

Việt Nam is preparing to merge provincial- and commune-level administrative units and abolish some district-level ones to implement a two-tier governance model and ensure streamlined, efficient and effective operations. — VNS