National Data Centre set to launch on August 19

HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has tasked the Minister of Public Security with implementing necessary solutions to bring the National Data Centre into operation on August 19.

The Ministry will also study and establish the National Data Innovation and Exploitation Centre within the National Data Centre by April.

The Prime Minister also instructed the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to research, develop and deploy several core data technologies and products.

These include the national data coordination and processing platform, the data exchange, cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain platforms, a decentralised identity application and a high-performance computing centre.

The Ministry of Public Security will lead efforts, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance (Việt Nam Social Security) and the Government Office, to develop a centralised public service system for six administrative procedures on the National Public Service Portal. With the participation of the People’s Committee of HCM City, it will be operated and officially launched on August 19.

The Ministry will also research and propose specific tasks to apply electronic identification based on the VNeID platform. This will be used to develop a shared authentication platform for intellectual property identification, ensuring transparency in copyright and intellectual property management.

It also helps to identify and authenticate the origin of goods, enabling transparent traceability to support domestic economic development and international integration. The initial priority will be given to agricultural products.

The National Data Centre aims to maximise the value of data as a precious resource and a new means of production, serving as a key driver of innovation, labour productivity and national competitiveness.

It will also act as a foundation for developing digital products and reliable state data systems. This system will enable data connectivity and sharing, create new value for national development and build a safe and stable digital infrastructure, laying a strong foundation for digital government, digital economy and digital society. — BIZHUB/VNS