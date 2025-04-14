Việt Nam emerges as tech talent powerhouse: data

HCM CITY — There was a 111 per cent increase in international hiring of high-skilled Vietnamese talent, especially in the tech sector, in 2024, according to new hiring data by all-in-one payroll and HR platform Deel.

The Deel’s data, which offers insights into emerging global employment trends including Việt Nam, reveals strong growth in international hiring, underscoring Việt Nam’s rising influence in the global job market.

With a 111 per cent increase in international hiring of high-skilled Vietnamese talent, especially in the tech sector, it is clear to recognise that the strong global demand for high-skilled talent signifies rising competitiveness of Vietnamese professionals and the growing recognition of their contributions across industries worldwide.

Key global markets experiencing a tech talent shortage such as the United States, Great Britain, and Singapore have emerged as top employers of high-skilled Vietnamese professionals.

Singapore’s growing demand for Vietnamese talent reflects its deepening economic and diplomatic ties with Việt Nam, underscored by Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s recent visit. Meanwhile, the US remains a leading employer, while Great Britain has moved up the rankings, surpassing Australia and Hong Kong this year.

The most in-demand roles for Vietnamese talent also saw changes from 2023 to 2024. While software engineers or developers remained the top role, positions like quality assurance and game developer gained traction, replacing roles such as interpreter and statistician from the previous year.

Additionally, many Vietnamese companies are also expanding their hiring efforts internationally, with top roles being software engineer or developer, graphic designer, and antifraud analyst.

"Việt Nam is one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, with a pool of highly skilled professionals who are increasingly recognised on the global stage," said Karen Ng, country lead and head of expansion Asia, Deel.

"The hiring trends in this year’s report highlight Việt Nam’s strong market potential and the valuable contributions of its workforce across industries such as technology, gaming, and finance. We’re seeing rising demand for Vietnamese talent from international employers, while local companies are also expanding their reach to hire beyond borders. These trends reflect Việt Nam’s growing role in the global job market," she said.

Beyond Việt Nam, the report also highlights significant shifts in global hiring trends. While software engineers remain the most in-demand profession, accounting roles are seeing unprecedented growth. Hiring for accountants grew by 74 per cent globally last year, with salaries increasing by 15 per cent, making it one of the fastest-growing job categories. In APAC, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong are among the top countries hiring accountants.

In addition, Gen Z is also becoming a priority for employers globally. In 2024, Gen Z saw the fastest salary growth, about 9 per cent, compared to other generations, and had the lowest percentage of contracts ended by involuntary termination, at 36 per cent. Their familiarity with emerging technologies and focus on learning make them valuable to businesses worldwide.

"Gen Z brings digital-native skills, a focus on purpose over pay, and a demand for career personalisation and development to the workplace. Organisations can nurture this group by offering flexibility while continuing to invest in their development and career advancement," said Alice Burks, director of people success at Deel.

Deel’s research aggregates data from over 1 million contracts and 35,000+ customers across more than 150 countries. All countries, states, and cities in the report have at least 100 worker contracts as of December 2024. — VNS