Vĩnh Phúc, Đà Nẵng agree to promote tourism

ĐÀ NẴNG — Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation, business, services and destination promotions were signed by tourism associations in Đà Nẵng and the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc to develop new tour links in MICE, golf, eco-tourism and luxury segments between the two key destinations.

The MoUs are meant to create more tour experiences and product exchanges for visitors to mountainous areas in Việt Nam's northwest provinces and central coastal zone.

Vĩnh Phúc, 70km outside of Hà Nội, is home to Tam Đảo Mountain, one of the most popular eco-tour vacation spots. With cool weather year-round, four- to five-star golf courses and more than 1,400 relics, including six National Special Relics and 19 craft villages, the area is booming.

The National Tourism Area of Tam Đảo Town, located 900m above sea level, has already been recognised as a World Leading Town Destination by the World Travel Awards twice, in 2022 and 2024.

Despite hosting 10.6 million tourists in 2024 with a total revenue of VNĐ4 trillion (US$154.8 million), the northern province only received 90,000 international visitors, just 0.8 per cent of the total number of tourists.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Khắc Hiếu said the province had called for 44 projects in tourism with registered investment capital of VNĐ21 trillion ($812.9 million).

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Đà Nẵng's tourism department Tán Văn Vương said the MoUs would help the two tourism hubs share experience in promoting MICE and golf, creating a series of unique tourism products and value chains to grow sustainable tourism.

Bel Group Hospitality, which manages 15 hotels and resorts in Việt Nam, has also agreed to invest in expanding tourism services in Vĩnh Phúc Province.

Vietravel plans to open a 'Caravan to Tam Đảo Town' to exploit the tourism potential of the two localities. — VNS