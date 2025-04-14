MoIT sets 2025 solar power price cap at up to $0.07/kWh

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has officially issued the 2025 electricity generation price ceiling framework for various types of power plants, including hydropower, gas turbines using natural gas and solar power.

The decisions came into effect on April 10, 2025, in line with the Government’s directive to promptly revise the Power Development Plan VIII.

Notably, the framework for solar power is detailed by plant type – and further divided by geographical regions – North, Central and South Việt Nam.

For ground-mounted solar farms without battery storage, the maximum price (excluding VAT) is set at VNĐ1,382.7 (approximately US$0.05)/kWh in the North, VNĐ1,107.1/kWh in the Central region and VNĐ1,012/kWh in the South.

Floating solar plants without battery storage are entitled to higher ceilings: VNĐ1,685.8/kWh (North), VNĐ1,336.1/kWh (Central), and VNĐ1,228.2/kWh (South).

For ground-mounted solar plants with battery storage systems, the maximum tariff is VNĐ1,571.98/kWh in the North, VNĐ1,257.05/kWh in the Central region, and VNĐ1,149.86/kWh in the South.

Floating solar projects with integrated battery systems are eligible for the highest feed-in tariffs: VNĐ1,876.57/kWh (North), VNĐ1,487.18/kWh (Central), and VNĐ1,367.13/kWh (South).

In calculating the ceiling prices for battery-integrated projects, the MoIT sets out specific technical criteria. The storage system must have a minimum capacity equal to 10 per cent of the solar plant’s capacity, a storage/discharge duration of two hours, and at least 5 per cent of total electricity output must be from stored power. — VNS