VIB launches new credit card for businesses

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has officially introduced the VIB Business Card - a strategic financial solution designed to support the evolving needs of Việt Nam’s business community.

The card offers two standout benefits - a lifetime annual fee waiver with up to 57 days of interest-free credit, and unlimited cashback on all spending.

According to the Head of VIB’s Card Division, Tường Nguyễn, the introduction of the new card represents a significant milestone in the bank’s ongoing strategy to develop a comprehensive financial ecosystem, catering to a wide range of customers from single individuals to companies.

She emphasised that the card is more than just a payment tool, it serves as a strategic asset designed to optimise costs, enhance operational efficiency and accelerate business growth.

The product also integrates flexible lending solutions with modern digital cash flow management, underlining VIB’s commitment to addressing the specific financial needs of business clients, she said.

The Country Manager for Visa Vietnam and Laos, Đặng Tuyết Dung, highlighted the VIB Business Card as a tailored solution for sectors that directly support business operations.

As global economic dynamics continue to evolve, highlighted by tariff changes from the US and new VAT refund regulations in Việt Nam (effective July 1, 2025), which promote non-cash transactions, VIB expects that the new card will offer a timely and strategic financial solution.

“By empowering businesses to choose between waived annual fees with extended interest-free periods or unlimited cashback, along with deep customisation, we are redefining the corporate card experience,” said Tường Nguyễn. — VNS