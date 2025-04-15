China's top leader pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and a high-ranking Chinese delegation on Tuesday morning laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội.

The top Chinese leader is paying a state visit to Việt Nam from April 14-15 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường.

Also joining the event were General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Tô Lâm; Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú; Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chief of the CPV Central Committee’s Office Lê Hoài Trung; and member of the CPV Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

Xi and the high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State laid wreaths and paid respects to President Hồ Chí Minh, a national liberation hero, an outstanding man of culture, a genius leader of the Party and people of Việt Nam, a steadfast revolutionary soldier and a close friend of the peoples of the world.

Việt Nam and China are close neighbours, connected by mountains and rivers, and their people share long-standing friendship. Since the two sides established the framework for a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in 2008, and especially after mutual visits by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries in recent years, bilateral relations have developed rapidly, comprehensively, and outstandingly across many fields.

Xi’s ongoing state visit to Việt Nam is an important diplomatic event for both Parties and countries, with strategic significance and long-lasting impact on the development of bilateral relations as both nations enter a new era of development.

This is Xi's fourth visit to Việt Nam in his capacity as the top leader of the Chinese Party and State and his second during the 13th-term National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 20th-term National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It also takes place in the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations (1950-2025). — VNS