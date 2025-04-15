Developing relations with China remains top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy: Party official

HÀ NỘI — Developing a sustainable and long-lasting relationship with China by constantly strengthening political trust and deepening substantive cooperation, is a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, said Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Tú made the statement at his talks on April 14 with Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office, who accompanies General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on his state visit to Việt Nam.

Tú emphasised that Xi’s visit to Việt Nam, along with General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Tô lâm’s visit to China in August 2024, will continue to create a crucial motivation and a fresh breakthrough to further deepen relations between the two Parties and the two countries in the new era of development.

Cai emphasised that Xi’s decision to choose Việt Nam for his first overseas visit in 2025 demonstrates China’s strong regard for Việt Nam and the China-Việt Nam relations. He reaffirmed China’s support for Việt Nam in achieving its set goals and plans.

The Chinese official wished Việt Nam successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, expressing his belief that Xi’s visit will foster a positive atmosphere for advancing bilateral cooperation toward higher level and quality across sectors.

The two sides highly valued the recent achievements in relations between the two Parties and countries, highlighting notable progress under the "six major orientations," stressing that the Party-to-Party cooperation has served as a strategic guiding role in promptly advancing the effective implementation of high-level common perceptions, and promoting the relations between the two Parties and countries to new heights.

The officials expressed their satisfaction with the positive outcomes of the high-level talks between Lâm and Xi, particularly the important common perceptions reached by the two leaders on major directions and measures to further deepen and foster the sustainable development of the Việt Nam–China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

In the context of complicated and unpredictable global and regional situation, as well as the crucial phase of the national development and socialist construction of each Party and country, the two sides agreed on several directions and solutions from the Party perspective, to thoroughly grasp the leadership and strategic orientation of the two Party chiefs for the bilateral relationship in the new period.

The two sides will maintain regular exchanges and meetings between senior leaders of the two Parties through flexible forms to promptly provide strategic orientations for developing and fostering the bilateral relations.

They will also strengthen the sharing, consultation, and mutual learning of ideas, theories, and experiences; and continue to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including developing a Party cooperation plan, organising special theoretical seminars between the two Parties; and agreeing to arrange annual meetings between the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the head of the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The two sides will spur inter-parliamentary exchange and cooperation mechanisms, and collaboration between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as well as promoting the coordination role of the Steering Committee for bilateral cooperation, and exchange of diplomacy, defence and security strategies at the ministerial level.

Attention will be also paid to strongly promoting substantive cooperation areas to better meet the interests of the two countries’ people; closely coordinating in organising activities to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations; and enhancing people-to-people exchanges to consolidate "a more solid social foundation."

Việt Nam and China will also strengthen exchanges and coordination within multilateral mechanisms. The two sides agreed on the need to strictly adhere to high-level common perceptions in addressing issues at sea.

Tú suggested the two sides respect each other’s legitimate interests in accordance with international law, and make greater efforts to better manage and resolve differences at sea through peaceful measures and in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, thereby contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and the region.

Tú took this occasion to cordially invite Cai to visit Việt Nam in the coming time. The Chinese official gladly accepted the invitation and, in return, invited Tú to visit China again at an appropriate time. — VNS