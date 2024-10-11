ASEAN +3 countries share digital transformation experience in civil services

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Plus Three countries - 10 ASEAN member states, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea - shared their experience in digital transformation in the civil service sector at an online international workshop held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

The event was organised in the framework of the ASEAN Plus Three Civil Service Cooperation plan for the 2021-2025 period.

According to Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vũ Chiến Thắng, the workshop aims at promoting the roles of the civil service sector in pushing ahead comprehensive reform programmes in accordance with the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 as well as the building of a constructive Government with drastic actions to serve the people, while encouraging experience sharing among the ASEAN Plus Three countries in effective management of the civil service sector.

Digital transformation has shaped up the ways that government agencies operate and interact with citizens, he said, highlighting being well aware of the significance of the process in improving the nation’s competitive edge and economic development, Việt Nam has issued a national strategy on digital transformation by 2025 with a vision to 2030.

Spotlighting Việt Nam’s digital transformation achievements, challenges and experience, Nguyễn Thanh Thảo from the Ministry of Information and Communications’ National Authority of Digital Transformation said the process is carried out in the country on the basis of the three pillars, namely digital Government, digital economic development, and digital society.

Thao said the digital Government pillar is key to promoting digital economy and society towards the vision of a digital nation, stressing the Government is working to complete the National Public Service Portal which has provided more than 4,500 online public services for the people and businesses so far.

Besides, the country has also made significant achievements in developing the electronic identification application VNeID, with the issuance of over 78 million records. Various services related to population management have been integrated into the app, he added.

A representative from the Philippines said the nation is targeting to improve capacity and competitiveness for its public servants, ensuring that citizens could get access to the best quality public services. In its AmBisyon Natin 2040, the Philippines eyes a stable, comfortable and safe life for its citizens.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has a road map for the digitalisation of its public administration, beginning with paperless public services and then digital signatures. — VNS