East Asian Summit calls for cooperation to enhance mutual understanding

VIENTIANE — The 19th East Asian Summit (EAS) was organised in Vientiane on Friday, focusing on promoting cooperation within the EAS to bolster mutual understanding and trust.

At the event, host Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone underlined the indispensable part of the EAS in the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, adding cooperation within the summit has been advanced and expanded significantly over the past 19 years.

It is important to step up collaboration in the frame work of the EAS to promote mutual understanding and trust for peace, stability and sustainable development, he said, holding the event offers a valuable opportunity to competent sides to discuss measures aimed at enhancing rational and effective collaboration.

The 19th EAS drew the participation of leaders and representatives from the ASEAN member states, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the US.

Since 2005, the EAS has served as a forum for dialogue on broad strategic issues related to East Asia as well as other regional and global issues with the aim of promoting peace, stability, and economic prosperity in East Asia and the world as a whole. — VNS