East Asian Summit calls for cooperation to enhance mutual understanding

October 11, 2024 - 15:16
Host Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said it is important to step up collaboration in the frame work of the EAS to promote mutual understanding and trust for peace, stability and sustainable development.
The 19th East Asian Summit held in Vientiane on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — The 19th East Asian Summit (EAS) was organised in Vientiane on Friday, focusing on promoting cooperation within the EAS to bolster mutual understanding and trust.

At the event, host Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone underlined the indispensable part of the EAS in the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, adding cooperation within the summit has been advanced and expanded significantly over the past 19 years.

It is important to step up collaboration in the frame work of the EAS to promote mutual understanding and trust for peace, stability and sustainable development, he said, holding the event offers a valuable opportunity to competent sides to discuss measures aimed at enhancing rational and effective collaboration.

The 19th EAS drew the participation of leaders and representatives from the ASEAN member states, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the US.

Since 2005, the EAS has served as a forum for dialogue on broad strategic issues related to East Asia as well as other regional and global issues with the aim of promoting peace, stability, and economic prosperity in East Asia and the world as a whole. — VNS

Politics & Law

PM attends 12th ASEAN-US Summit in Vientiane

Việt Nam also suggested the increase of efforts and allocation of appropriate resources to make science, technology, and innovation cooperation a new pillar in the US-ASEAN relationship, opening up a new development space and creating breakthroughs to promote the rapid and sustainable development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese Deputy PM, FM meets with Russian FM in Laos

Discussing cooperation orientations in the coming time, the two sides agreed to continue to coordinate effectively in organising high-level and all-level exchanges and meetings; effectively maintain cooperation mechanisms, including the political consultation mechanism at the foreign ministerial level; and soon reach consensus and implement prioritised tasks in the coming period.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, UK foster auditing cooperation

Auditor General Ngô Văn Tuấn asked for NAO’s increased cooperation and experience sharing in areas of its strengths such as financial audit, performance audit, quick investigation, and external audit of international organisations through conducting high-level visits.

