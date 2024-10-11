Politics & Law
Việt Nam eyes stronger trade ties with Indonesia: PM

October 11, 2024 - 15:19
The two leaders agreed to bolster political trust through high-level exchanges and engagements across all channels, cooperation in Party, State, and parliament channels, as well as people-to-people exchange and connectivity between localities.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Laos on Friday. Photo baochinhphu.vn

VIENTIANE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính suggested Việt Nam and Indonesia soon raise the bilateral trade revenue to US$18 billion in a more balanced manner, at his meeting with Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Laos on Friday.

Chính and Amin rejoiced at the progress of the bilateral strategic partnership, particularly as they are preparing for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations (1955-2025) and the 80th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day and Việt Nam’s National Day.

Looking ahead, they agreed to bolster political trust through high-level exchanges and engagements across all channels, cooperation in Party, State, and parliament channels, as well as people-to-people exchange and connectivity between localities.

They also consented to optimise bilateral cooperation mechanisms and work together to implement signed agreements. Additionally, they committed to quickly devising an action programme for the new period, with a focus on promoting cooperation in such areas as food security, high-tech agriculture, electric vehicles, digital economy, green economy, and circular economy.

Chính suggested the two sides facilitate the investment by their businesses, and called on Indonesia to continue its coordination with Việt Nam to minimise illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities. He also stressed the humane treatment of each other's fishing vessels and fishermen in accordance with the strategic partnership and the spirit of ASEAN solidarity.

Amin expressed his belief that the bilateral relations will remain unchanged, and even grow more comprehensively in the time ahead.

On this occasion, PM Chính suggested Indonesia send representatives to the ASEAN Future Forum and the fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Việt Nam in 2025. — VNS

