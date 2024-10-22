HCM City event promotes digital transformation

HCM CITY — The 2024 HCM City Digital Transformation Week encourages the participation of citizens, authorities and businesses in the city’s digital transformation process, fostering sustainable digital economy development in the southern city.

With the theme “Digital technology - a new growth driver for HCM City”, the two-day event officially opened to visitors at Riverside Palace in District 4 from October 22.

In response to National Digital Transformation Day (October 10), it is organised by the city’s Department of Information and Communications, in collaboration with the HCM City Computer Association (HCA) and various organisations.

Lý Minh Tuân, head of Information Technology Division under the HCM City’s Department of Information and Communications, said the event creates opportunities for connection, exchange and cooperation between State agencies and technology solution providers, especially those offering new technology products and solutions using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address critical issues in key sectors and daily life.

“This contributes to improving the efficiency of digital transformation and innovative startups, and promoting comprehensive digital transformation,” he said.

The event features numerous activities, such as a technology exhibition featuring 50 booths showcasing achievements, models, and digital platforms from different departments, industries and localities.

There is also an area to experience digital transformation solutions and applications in many fields from typical technology enterprises in the city.

The workshop's activities include one plenary session and six thematic workshops, focusing on the potential of applying technology in digital transformation in the fields of digital technology, infrastructure and information security, semiconductor technology, AI, digital office, and new technology.

Vũ Anh Tuấn, general secretary of HCA, said there will be digital platforms and many digital transformation applications of the city such as digital maps, traffic jam warning applications, and flood alert applications.

The discussions for the business sector will focus on finding effective solutions to help companies integrate technology into their production and business operations.

The attendees will be able to share experiences, learn from one another, and collaboratively identify solutions to overcome challenges in the digital transformation process.

Nguyễn Đức Chung, deputy director of the city’s Digital Transformation Centre, said the centre will continue to present digital platforms that the city has developed and implemented to date.

The city is actively coordinating with relevant stakeholders to assess information security compliance in accordance with the regulations of the Ministry of Public Security to launch the app "Digital Citizen" in November.

This assessment will ensure safe connectivity with the VNeID application, safeguarding residents' information when the service is rolled out, he said. — VNS