Organisations partner up to carry out humanitarian response to Yagi aftermaths

HÀ NỘI — Several key organisations on Tuesday committed to work alongside each other to carry out humanitarian assistance in response to Typhoon Yagi in northern Việt Nam.

The commitment was made by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations​ (ECHO) and a consortium consisting of World Vision, CARE International in Việt Nam and Plan International.

European Commission Deputy President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, commended the work of Vietnamese first line responders and humanitarian organisations like the Red Cross and World Vision.

Through its partners on the ground, the EU has been delivering vital assistance to those who need it the most.

“This is an important step in the ever-closer partnership between the EU and ASEAN and between the EU and Việt Nam, which will help us do more to protect the people in our regions," he said.

Typhoon Yagi, the strongest to hit Việt Nam in 30 years, left 330 dead and missing in the country.

It swept over the northern region of Việt Nam on September 7, causing heavy rains, large-scale flooding, flash floods and landslides.

The disaster has impacted millions of people, including children, across 26 provinces and cities.

Cao Bằng, Hà Giang and Yên Bái provinces were among the hardest hit with severe damage, with river levels at a 60-year high.

Deputy President of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society,Vũ Thanh Lưu, said: “The Việt Nam Red Cross Society is urgently building a comprehensive relief programme including interventions and support from the International Red Cross-Red Crescent Association, international partners inside and outside the movement, domestic and foreign partners to support emergency relief and recovery for areas affected by Typhoon Yagi.”

There was a call for emergency assistance from the Government to World Vision, Plan International and CARE International a month ago.

In the spirit of collaboration and partnership, there is a joint initiative, the 'Humanitarian Assistance Response to Typhoon Yagi and the Aftermath in Việt Nam' (HARYAV) – under the title 'Hurry up'.

This initiative stands as a testament to the power of unity, led by World Vision and implemented through the dedicated efforts of World Vision, alongside partners CARE and Plan International and local government organisations, including the provincial chapters of the Việt Nam Red Cross.

Together, the consortium aims to improve access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), enhance safe and inclusive learning for children to return to school and support vulnerable households in meeting daily subsistence and immediate needs through multi-purpose cash transfers.

The project also provides support services to children and women affected by abuse and violence; also reduces post-disaster child abuse and violence and gender-based violence risks for women, girls, and other vulnerable groups and connects them to referral pathways in schools and communities.

From now until March next year, the project will prioritise the most severely impacted people in Lục Yên and Yên Bình districts of Yên Bái Province, Hoàng Su Phì District of Hà Giang Province and Bảo Lạc District of Cao Bằng Province.

The selected households include people displaced by the floods, flash floods and landslides, hosts and flood returners, in the most underserved and hard to reach areas.

In total it is expected that 12,205 people will be directly impacted, particularly 2,900 girls and 2,735 boys – including 239 children with disability, 3,375 women and 3,195 men – including 290 adults with disabilities.

National Director of World Vision International in Việt Nam, Doseba Tua Sinay said: “As we implement this response, we must emphasise the importance of prioritising those who are most vulnerable – children, women, and individuals with disabilities.

“Our approach not only addresses their immediate needs but also aims to protect them against post-disaster gender-based violence and ensure that children can safely return to their education. This holistic support will empower families and give children the chance to rebuild their futures.”

The total project budget is over 700,000 euros (US$757,400), including over 50,000 euros ($54,100) contribution from the consortium members.

The group will collaborate with provincial Red Cross societies in Yên Bái and Cao Bằng provinces and Department of Education and Training in Hà Giang Province to deliver the emergency response. — VNS