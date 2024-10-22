Gov't approves expansion project of Cà Mau Airport

CÀ MAU — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà signed Decision No. 1188/QĐ-TTg to approve the upgrade and expansion of Cà Mau Airport.

Cà Mau Airport will be upgraded to receive 500,000 to 1 million passengers a year with total capital of VNĐ2.4 trillion (USD96 million). The runway’s dimensions will be 2,400 x 45m, which will be capable of receiving A320 and A321 aircraft.

The airport is projected to receive 3 million passengers and 3,000 tonnes of cargo by 2050.

It is expected that the province will acquire about 105 hectares of land in Ward 6 and Tân Thành Ward in Cà Mau City to implement the airport upgrade project.

The province estimates that there will be five organisations and about 742 households and individuals affected.

The two-storey passenger terminal will cover an area of around 2,668 square meters with a total built-up area of around 4,200 square meters.

There will be other facilities, such as access roads connecting the new aircraft parking area to the passenger terminal, parking spaces, a fire station, a security fence, and ring roads.

The Deputy Prime Minister has delegated the provincial People's Committee to hand over land for the project, and monitor and inspect the implementation of the project in accordance with laws.

The People's Committee must coordinate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to direct the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to create an environmental impact assessment report and ensure the implementation of the project in compliance with environmental protection laws.

The Ministry of Transport will be responsible for instructing the ACV to complete the project documentation during the preparation for a pre-feasibility study report, ensure safe flight operations, effectively promote the project's investment, carry out State management for the project during its implementation and in airport operations.

Currently, this airport only operates one flight route, Cà Mau - HCM City and vice versa, with a frequency of four flights per week. – VNS