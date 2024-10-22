Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Gov't approves expansion project of Cà Mau Airport

October 22, 2024 - 08:10
The Cà Mau Airport's expansion project expected to receive 3 million passengers and 3,000 tons of cargo by 2050.
Gov't approves expansion project of Cà Mau Airport. The airport expected to severe 3 million passengers and 3,000 tons of cargo by 2050. Photo: vneconomy.vn

CÀ MAU — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà signed Decision No. 1188/QĐ-TTg to approve the upgrade and expansion of Cà Mau Airport.

Cà Mau Airport will be upgraded to receive 500,000 to 1 million passengers a year with total capital of VNĐ2.4 trillion (USD96 million). The runway’s dimensions will be 2,400 x 45m, which will be capable of receiving A320 and A321 aircraft.

The airport is projected to receive 3 million passengers and 3,000 tonnes of cargo by 2050.

It is expected that the province will acquire about 105 hectares of land in Ward 6 and Tân Thành Ward in Cà Mau City to implement the airport upgrade project.

The province estimates that there will be five organisations and about 742 households and individuals affected.

The two-storey passenger terminal will cover an area of around 2,668 square meters with a total built-up area of around 4,200 square meters.

There will be other facilities, such as access roads connecting the new aircraft parking area to the passenger terminal, parking spaces, a fire station, a security fence, and ring roads.

The Deputy Prime Minister has delegated the provincial People's Committee to hand over land for the project, and monitor and inspect the implementation of the project in accordance with laws.

The People's Committee must coordinate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to direct the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to create an environmental impact assessment report and ensure the implementation of the project in compliance with environmental protection laws.

The Ministry of Transport will be responsible for instructing the ACV to complete the project documentation during the preparation for a pre-feasibility study report, ensure safe flight operations, effectively promote the project's investment, carry out State management for the project during its implementation and in airport operations.

Currently, this airport only operates one flight route, Cà Mau - HCM City and vice versa, with a frequency of four flights per week. – VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

WHO confirms Việt Nam has eliminated trachoma

“Elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Việt Nam is a monumental achievement for the country and for the global fight against the disease,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Society

Four-legged heroes

Dogs are crucial colleagues to military soldiers. Let’s visit Border Guard School No 24, one of the important professional schools in the country training military dogs to see how they are cared for and trained!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom