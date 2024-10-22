Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

60% of first-time drug users in Việt Nam are under 25: police

October 22, 2024 - 09:00
There have been many new types of highly toxic drugs, with eye-catching forms that attract the curiosity of young people, hidden under the guise of "fun water", milk tea or marinated in food, drinks, electronic cigarettes, according to the police.
Students in Quảng Bình Province in a training session on drug prevention conducted by local police. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — About 60 per cent of first-time drug users in Việt Nam are between the ages of 15-25, including many adolescents aged 13 to 15.

According to the Department of Drug Crime Investigation under the Ministry of Public Security, the country currently has 226,000 addicts, illegal drug users and people under post-rehabilitation management with records.

In the first 10 months of this year, nearly 800 people using synthetic drugs committed criminal offences, including four murders.

About 70 to 75 percent of synthetic drug users are aged 17-35, most of whom are adolescents and students.

There have been many new types of highly toxic drugs, with eye-catching forms that attract the curiosity of young people, hidden under the guise of "fun water", milk tea or marinated in food, drinks and electronic cigarettes, according to the police.

Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Viện, director of the Department of Drug Crime Investigation, said that long-term synthetic drug use leads to mental disorders and loss of ability to control behaviours.

Young students, who are easily to be lured to have new experience, are the main target of drug criminals. Many of them have to pay a high price for participating in drug trafficking rings, said Viện.

He said: "Many people become victims of drug abuse due to lack of attention and education from their families and schools. I suggest that schools should be more vigilant to prevent students from falling into the trap of drugs.

“Students must also resolutely say no and always avoid the dangers of drugs.” — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

WHO confirms Việt Nam has eliminated trachoma

“Elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Việt Nam is a monumental achievement for the country and for the global fight against the disease,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Society

Four-legged heroes

Dogs are crucial colleagues to military soldiers. Let’s visit Border Guard School No 24, one of the important professional schools in the country training military dogs to see how they are cared for and trained!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom