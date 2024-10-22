60% of first-time drug users in Việt Nam are under 25: police

HÀ NỘI — About 60 per cent of first-time drug users in Việt Nam are between the ages of 15-25, including many adolescents aged 13 to 15.

According to the Department of Drug Crime Investigation under the Ministry of Public Security, the country currently has 226,000 addicts, illegal drug users and people under post-rehabilitation management with records.

In the first 10 months of this year, nearly 800 people using synthetic drugs committed criminal offences, including four murders.

About 70 to 75 percent of synthetic drug users are aged 17-35, most of whom are adolescents and students.

There have been many new types of highly toxic drugs, with eye-catching forms that attract the curiosity of young people, hidden under the guise of "fun water", milk tea or marinated in food, drinks and electronic cigarettes, according to the police.

Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Viện, director of the Department of Drug Crime Investigation, said that long-term synthetic drug use leads to mental disorders and loss of ability to control behaviours.

Young students, who are easily to be lured to have new experience, are the main target of drug criminals. Many of them have to pay a high price for participating in drug trafficking rings, said Viện.

He said: "Many people become victims of drug abuse due to lack of attention and education from their families and schools. I suggest that schools should be more vigilant to prevent students from falling into the trap of drugs.

“Students must also resolutely say no and always avoid the dangers of drugs.” — VNS