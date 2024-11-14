Exports of bamboo, rattan, sedge and carpet products reach US$594.8 million

HÀ NỘI — In September, Việt Nam's exports of rattan, bamboo, sedge and carpet products totalled US$50.43 million, a 4.5 per cent decrease compared to last year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Cumulatively, exports of these products reached $594.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 10.3 per cent.

Regarding markets, the US remained Việt Nam's largest export destination for these products in the first nine months. Exports of these items to this country reached over $247 million, up 21.4 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 41.6 per cent of total exports.

In September alone, it generated nearly $20 million, an increase of 12 per cent compared to last year.

Japan ranked second, with $45.4 million in exports, a decrease of 11 per cent year-on-year, representing 7.6 per cent of the total.

The UK was the third-largest market for Vietnamese exports in this category, generating $31.6 million in the first nine months, up 8.9 per cent year-on-year and representing a 5.3 per cent share.

The UK is among the most crucial export markets for Vietnamese products and serves as their gateway to Europe.

The UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement signed in May 2021 is an important continuation of trade facilitation between the two countries after the UK exited the EU.

The agreement has enhanced opportunities to export Vietnamese products through increased access to the UK market.

Positive signals from major markets including the US and the UK indicate that Việt Nam’s rattan, bamboo, sedge and carpet export industry is experiencing strong growth.

This development enhances economic value and contributes to promoting the country's image and strengthening the position of Vietnamese handicraft products on the international market.

Currently, Việt Nam is among the leading exporters of these type of products. Experts suggest that it is entirely feasible for Việt Nam to capture 10-15 per cent of the global market share in this field, with the country having an extensive bamboo area of up to 1.5 million hectares, spread across most provinces.

Out of 63 provinces, 37 have over 10,000 hectares dedicated to bamboo.

Việt Nam's bamboo resources are abundant and diverse, with hundreds of species, including economically valuable types.

The country is also home to over 1,000 traditional craft villages specialising in rattan and bamboo weaving, accounting for 24 per cent of the total craft villages.

According to the Forestry General Department, rattan and bamboo weaving represents the highest export value among non-timber forest products in Việt Nam. — VNS