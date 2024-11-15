DOJI Group partners with Accor to bring Sofitel Brand to Hai Phong

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in DOJI Group’s plan to establish a collaboration with a luxury hotel operator under the Diamond Crown brand and Accor’s strategy to expand Sofitel’s presence in the Vietnamese market. The synergy between these two renowned brands is expected to create a substantial impact on Hai Phong’s tourism landscape, establishing a world-class luxury destination with international acclaim.

Under this partnership, Accor – one of the world’s leading hospitality groups, with nearly 60 years of experience and a distinguished reputation in the sector – will assume management of Sofitel Diamond Crown Hai Phong.

Present in Vietnam since the early 20th century, Accor currently manages various well-known hotel and resort brands, including Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Novotel, and Mercure. Sofitel, the first flagship luxury brand of Accor, represents the highest standards of hospitality and has become a symbol of French luxury and cultural refinement in Vietnam.

With this agreement, DOJI Group successfully brings one of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands – celebrating 60 years of experience – to Hai Phong, making it the third city in Vietnam, after Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to proudly fly the Sofitel flag.

Remarkably, this will be the first hotel in Accor’s portfolio in Vietnam to bear both the Sofitel brand and the partner’s project name, reflecting the close cooperation and high mutual regard between DOJI Group and Accor.

Mr Xavier Grange, Chief Development Officer for Luxury in Europe and Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems at Accor, shared: “Accor is thrilled to partner with DOJI Group, one of Vietnam’s premier private corporations, to launch Sofitel Diamond Crown Hai Phong. Combining DOJI’s local expertise and commitment with Accor’s global luxury portfolio of nearly 500 hotels, this collaboration will create an unmatched experience in northern Vietnam.

Sofitel Diamond Crown Hai Phong joins our growing Vietnamese portfolio, including Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Sofitel Saigon Plaza, with more projects on the horizon. This expansion not only enhances Sofitel’s visibility in the region but also reinforces our commitment to creating cultural connections and meaningful travel experiences. Together, we are not only building a hotel; we are writing a new chapter in Sofitel’s legacy – a chapter that celebrates the connection between France and Vietnam.”

Located at a prime intersection in Hai Phong, Sofitel Diamond Crown Hai Phong is part of the Diamond Crown Hai Phong complex, which includes a 45-storey hotel tower and a 39-storey high-end residential tower. In 2021, Diamond Crown Hai Phong received the award for “Best Luxury Residence and Hotel Iconic Design in Vietnam” at the DOT Property Awards 2021 and was honoured with the LEED Residential Green Building Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in 2022.

Designed with distinctive and luxurious Diagrid architecture, Sofitel Diamond Crown Hai Phong meets international 5-star standards, featuring world-class amenities and state-of-the-art facilities comparable to renowned towers across Vietnam and the region. The hotel comprises 231 rooms, 180 serviced apartments, and exclusive services such as a sky bar, golf simulator, gym, restaurants, spa, conference centre, and other luxury facilities.

Once operational, Sofitel Diamond Crown Hai Phong is expected to become a vibrant hub for high-end commercial, hospitality, entertainment, and conference activities, attracting global brands and offering an unparalleled lifestyle experience to residents and visitors of Hai Phong.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ms Le Thi Hien, Deputy General Director of DOJI Group, emphasised: “This collaboration with Accor is a pivotal step in DOJI Group’s strategy to develop a luxury hospitality business, aimed at providing world-class resort experiences that support sustainable economic and tourism growth in the regions where our projects are located.

With Accor’s expertise, we are confident that Sofitel Diamond Crown Hai Phong will not only stand out as an architectural icon but will also provide luxury accommodation experiences that blend international standards with local culture, thereby contributing positively to the tourism and hospitality sector in Hai Phong.”

DOJI Group is one of Vietnam’s leading multi-sector corporations, ranked among the top five private enterprises in the country. In real estate and luxury tourism, through the DOJILAND and Diamond Crown brands, DOJI Group has successfully developed iconic structures that enhance urban aesthetics and elevate the quality of life in Vietnam.

This successful partnership with Accor, bringing Sofitel’s heartfelt and committed luxury to Hai Phong, reaffirms DOJI Group’s status as a leading private corporation in Vietnam. It also marks a new chapter in elevating Hai Phong’s luxury tourism industry on the global map of premium travel destinations. — VNS