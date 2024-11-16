Winners of the 10th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards announced

HCM CITY — Outstanding real estate developers in Việt Nam were honoured for their achievements in 51 categories, including titles awarded for the first time, at the 10th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, which was organised by PropertyGuru Group, Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, in HCM City on November 15.

Gamuda Land garnered 13 golden statuettes including for Best Developer, marking the company’s second win in this category. Its project Eaton Park won six accolades, including Best Luxury Condo Development. The Meadow, another Gamuda Land project, garnered five wins, including Best Housing Development.

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) was hailed Best Sustainable Developer and received the inaugural Social Impact Award. The developer dominated the Best of Vietnam awards, winning Best Condo Development (Vietnam) for Define by CapitaLand – Thiên Đức Co., Ltd as well as Best Housing Development (Vietnam) for The Orchard by Sycamore Co., Ltd. The company also won for such projects as The Senique Hanoi, as well as Orchard Hill by Sycamore Co., Ltd.

To mark the 10th edition of the awards in Việt Nam, the programme this year conferred the Developers of the Decade awards for the first time, honouring previous winners such as CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), Ecopark, Gamuda Land, Keppel Vietnam, Khang Điền House Trading and Investment JSC, ParkCity Group, Phú Long Real Estates Corporation, and SonKim Land Corporation.

The ceremony also recognised the finest achievers in the industrial real estate segment. They include Core5 Vietnam, a member of Indochina Kajima, named Best Industrial Developer. Winning industrial projects include Rạng Đông Textile Industrial Park (Aurora IP) by Cát Tường Real Estate Group JSC and SLP Park Long Hậu by SEA Logistics (VN) Co., Ltd.

Alphanam Investment JSC was entitled Best Lifestyle Developer while its project, The Residences at InterContinental Sapa, was awarded Best Branded Residential Development. Phú Long Real Estates Corporation gained the title of Best Community Developer, with its project Mailand Hoang Dong Lang Son winning Best Mega Township Development. Vietnam Germany Steel Pipe JSC was distinguished as Best Breakthrough Developer, accompanied by wins for the project Legend City.

Oh Dongkun, CEO of Becamex Tokyu Co., Ltd, accepted the Vietnam Real Estate Personality of the Year award from the team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine. Becamex Tokyu Co., Ltd, itself won for the project Midori Park The Ten, alongside subsidiary SetiaBecamex, which won for The Glamour - EcoLakes My Phuoc.

The first Rising Star award went to Nguyễn Hoàng Việt, managing director for sales, marketing, and customer service at SonKim Land, chosen by Batdongsan.com.vn, Việt Nam’s leading property portal.

The Sustainable Design Award also debuted with Keppel Vietnam as its first recipient. Keppel Vietnam also won for Gladia By The Waters, a joint venture with Khang Dien, and the project Hanoi Centre.

Jeremy Williams, managing director for Marketplaces at PropertyGuru Group, said: “The award-worthy developments created by this year’s honourees—ranging from biophilic designs and world-class residences to townships and industrial hubs—embody spaces where people can live, work, and thrive, in turn generating value for others. The awardees help form the robust, resilient foundation of Việt Nam’s economy, lighting the path to growth and progress not only in HCM City and Hà Nội but also in emerging cities nationwide." — VNS