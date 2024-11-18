Post-Typhoon Yagi trade networking event starts in Hải Dương

HẢI DƯƠNG — The Hải Dương Province Association of Handicrafts and Jewellery, in collaboration with the Nam Vũ Clean Agricultural Cooperative, hosted a trade connectivity event in Liên Mạc commune, Thanh Hà District.

The event aims to support local businesses, cooperatives and producers in Hải Dương Province in finding new partners and expanding their product markets after Typhoon Yagi.

This marked the first time the provincial handicrafts and jewellery association has organised such a trade promotion event in Thanh Hà District.

The event drew participation from representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations, and nearly 600 businesses and cooperatives from across the northern region, including from Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Thái Bình, Hưng Yên and Bắc Ninh.

The event featured over 120 booths showcasing a wide range of products such as dried lychee, dried bananas, herbal shampoos, agarwood and honey. Sixty of these booths displayed local Hải Dương products, with 20 per cent of the items certified as 3-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) quality.

At the event, buyers and exporters shared their expertise in sourcing and exporting agricultural products, as well as strategies for promoting trade in domestic and international markets.

The Vice Chairman of the provincial handicrafts and jewellery association, Ngô Bá Đức, emphasised that the event provided an essential platform for businesses to exchange experiences, gain market insights, and expand their product reach nationwide and globally.

Hải Dương Province plans to strengthen trade promotion activities, especially for high-value agricultural exports such as lychee, 'Nếp Cái Hoa Vàng' sticky rice, carrots and shallots.

The province has also focused on leveraging digital platforms like YouTube and TikTok, along with social media to boost the visibility of local products. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance trade connections, improve the local economy, and raise residents’ living standards. — VNS