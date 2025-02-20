Hà Nội greenlights 50km road link to Bắc Ninh’s Gia Bình Airport

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội People's Committee has approved the construction of a new road that will connect Gia Bình Airport in Bắc Ninh Province with the capital city.

The decision was announced in a document issued by the People's Committee Office.

The city has agreed on the first proposed option, which involves constructing a new elevated road to the north of the Hà Nội-Lào Cai Railway.

The road will then connect with the intersection between the Hà Nội-Lạng Sơn Expressway and Ring Road 3, and finally connect with the road leading to Tứ Liên Bridge, which leads to the city centre.

The length of the road section within Hà Nội's territory is about 29km, while the total length of the entire route is approximately 50km.

Hà Nội and Bắc Ninh have agreed on the scale of the road cross-section, which is between 100m and 120m, and expanded the study of urban development space along its sides.

Hà Nội has also agreed to develop a plan for an urban railway line along the road to connect with Urban Railway Line Number 1 and the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng Railway.

Another plan was also approved, which involves moving the road about 100m to the south to leave the VSHIP Bắc Ninh Industrial Park unaffected by its construction. — VNS