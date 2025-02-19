Restaurant in Nha Trang fined for overcharging Chinese tourists during Tết holiday

HCM CITY — A Vietnamese restaurant in the central coastal city of Nha Trang has been fined VNĐ96.5 million (US$3,780) for overcharging Chinese tourists during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The seafood restaurant must also refund VNĐ5.8 million (about$227) to the tourists.

A Chinese visitor shared her group's experience on their social media’s account, revealing they were billed over VNĐ20 million (about $783) for a meal, including exorbitant prices such as VNĐ1.89 million for grilled eggplant and a VNĐ4.7 million “Tết surcharge.”

After negotiations, the group paid VNĐ15.6 million ($610) but expressed disbelief at the unreasonably inflated prices.

The viral post prompted local authorities to investigate, confirming price gouging and resulting in the fine and refund order.

In a related case, authorities in Hà Nội suspended a ‘bún riêu’ (Vietnamese crab noodle soup) shop at address No.54 Bạch Mai Street accused of charging VNĐ400,000 ($16) per bowl during the Lunar New Year.

After a customer raised concerns online, local officials investigated the eatery for allegedly charging VNĐ1.2 million ($48) for three bowls, ten times the usual rate of VNĐ40,000 ($1.6). — VNS