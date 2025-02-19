Vietnam News Agency’s southern branch collaborates with Hùng Vương University of HCM City

HCM CITY — Vietnam News Agency's Southern branch signed a partnership agreement with Hùng Vương University (DHV) of HCM City for educational collaboration and media promotion.

Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn, Director of Vietnam News Agency's southern branch, highlighted the agreement as an opportunity for the two countries to collaborate on sustainable development in various fields.

Following the agreement, the two sides will collaborate to develop media strategies and provide educational programmes related to media, as well as courses about brand building and promotion, and effective use of social networks.

In addition, they will collaborate in seminars and conferences in journalism and media, while including other activities such as field trips and life skills classes.

They will also work together to provide businesses and organisations with information and consultation on the economy, trade, and investment.

The Vice Rector of DHV of HCM City, Trần Văn Hưng, emphasised the event as a crucial step for collaboration, saying that it lays the groundwork for both sides to utilise their strengths and support each other, with potential for future partnerships in various fields.— VNS