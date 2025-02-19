Ninh Thuận to prioritise food safety in 2025

NINH THUẬN — As 2025 marks a year of significant political and economic events in the south-central province, ensuring food safety remains a top priority for Ninh Thuận.

The provincial People's Committee has directed relevant departments and local authorities to strengthen inspections, supervision, and strict enforcement against businesses, production facilities, and food service establishments that violate food safety regulations.

According to the Ninh Thuận Department of Health, efforts to ensure food safety include expanding public awareness campaigns through various mass media platforms with engaging and visually appealing content.

These initiatives aim to educate businesses, food service providers, and the general public about the dangers of food safety violations and the importance of maintaining food hygiene for consumer health, community well-being, and sustainable business practices.

Additionally, the Department of Health will increase both scheduled and surprise inspections to address food safety violations strictly.

Particular attention will be given to ensuring food safety at tourist sites and dining establishments in Phan Rang – Tháp Chàm City.

Nguyễn Long Biên, Vice Chairman of Ninh Thuận People's Committee, emphasised that the province is becoming an attractive destination for domestic and international tourists.

Moreover, Ninh Thuận is drawing significant investment from businesses and foreign experts.

Given this context, maintaining food safety is essential to preserving the province’s positive image among visitors and residents alike.

With this commitment, the Vice Chairman has instructed authorities to continue their efforts in ensuring food safety, with a firm stance against food poisoning incidents and fatalities.

Violators of food safety laws will be strictly punished.

Over the past year, Ninh Thuận has seen positive progress in food safety management.

Awareness campaigns have been actively implemented by various levels of government, helping to raise public consciousness and compliance with food safety regulations.

Inspection and monitoring activities have also been rigorously conducted.

In 2024, the province organised 243 inspection teams, auditing over 6,600 food-related businesses and service providers.

Nearly 400 establishments were found in violation, with more than 60 facing administrative penalties for breaching food safety laws. — VNS