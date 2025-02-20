Hà Nội prosecutors charge 14 individuals for trafficking 700kg of cannabis

HÀ NỘI – Authorities in Hà Nội have recommended the prosecution of 14 individuals involved in an extensive drug trafficking ring that transported over 700kg of cannabis from the southern city of Đồng Nai to the capital.

On February 19, the Hà Nội Police Department announced that its Investigation Agency had completed its inquiry and submitted its findings to the municipal People’s Procuracy, requesting the prosecution of the accused on charges of 'illegal drug trade' and 'failure to report a crime'.

The investigation uncovered a highly organised network that used social media to facilitate large-scale cannabis distribution. Following months of surveillance, law enforcement carried out a series of coordinated raids, leading to multiple arrests.

During the operation, police units targeted key individuals involved in the trafficking network. In Hà Nội, officers arrested Hoàng Văn Hà, a 1999-born resident of northern province Yên Bái, who was identified as the ringleader overseeing the cannabis trade in the capital.

Alongside him, three accomplice were also taken into custody: Dương Trung Sơn, born in 2003 in Yên Bái, and two suspects from Thái Bình Province, Vũ Tiến Đông and Trần Duy Khánh, both born in 2003. The search of their premises led to the seizure of 90.49kg of cannabis, six electronic scales, a heat gun and a vacuum packaging machine.

Another police unit apprehended Vũ Hồng Cúc, a 1990-born resident of Hà Nội, who was found in possession of 74.04kg of cannabis along with a set of electronic scales.

Meanwhile, a separate task force launched a large-scale operation in Đồng Nai, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the drug trade. Among them was Huỳnh Hữu Hoàng, born in 1988, who was suspected of leading the cannabis supply operation from Đồng Nai. Other suspects included Huỳnh Đăng Quang, born in 1991, and Huỳnh Đăng Huy, born in 1997, both from Khánh Hòa, along with Huỳnh Thị Thanh Tuyền, born in 2000. Additionally, Nguyễn Đức Công, born in 2001 in Phú Thọ, and Hồ Thị Lan Thảo, born in 1991 in Bình Thuận Province, were arrested. Law enforcement confiscated approximately 600kg of cannabis, a vacuum packaging machine, six hydraulic presses and three electronic scales during the raid.

The investigation was further expanded, resulting in the capture of three additional suspects who had collaborated with the key figures in the trafficking operation. Those arrested included Nguyễn Văn Đại, born in 1996 in Phú Thọ, Nguyễn Duy Mạnh, born in 1998 in Hà Nội, and Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, born in 2001 in Hà Nam Province.

Authorities have confirmed that all evidence and seized narcotics have been secured and the case is now progressing through the legal system. VNS