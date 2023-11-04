Japan Job Fair 2023 draws Vietnamese students

HCM CITY - Nearly 30 leading Japanese corporations and firms are recruiting over 2,500 employees and interns in Japan and Japanese affiliates at the Japan Job Fair 2023 in HCM City on November 4.

The event was held in both in-person and online formats by the Việt Nam-Japan Institute of Technology (VJIT) and the Business Cooperation Centre under the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), in collaboration with Japan’s Pasona group and the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

They recruited labourers in various fields, including construction and engineering, control and automation engineering, mechanical engineering, electromechanical engineering, electrical engineering, information technology and communications, economy, manufacturing, and construction.

HUTECH Vice Rector Nguyễn Thanh Phương affirmed that the event enabled the Japanese firms to introduce their products, showcase technology, and recruit students from various fields.

It also provided an excellent opportunity for students to get hands-on experience with new technologies, engage with potential employers, and gain insights into the job market in Japan, he added. VNA/VNS