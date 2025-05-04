National Assembly’s ninth session to discuss Constitution amendments

HÀ NỘI — The ninth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA), scheduled to open on Monday, will review proposed amendments and supplements to certain articles of the 2013 Constitution, said Vũ Minh Tuấn, Vice Chairman of the NA Office, at a press conference on Sunday.

At this session, the NA is expected to approve a resolution on the merger of provincial-level administrative units, he said.

The session is scheduled to wrap up on June 28, 2025.

It will be conducted at the NA headquarters in Hà Nội. The session will be held in two phases - Phase 1 from May 5 to May 29 and Phase 2 from June 11 to June 28.

Lawmakers will consider and decide on the establishment of the National Election Council and the election of its chairperson.

In addition, the session will address the proposal to shorten the term of the 15th NA and people’s councils at all levels for the 2021–26 tenure and determine the date for the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure.

According to Tuấn, the NA will consider and make decisions on 54 matters related to constitutional and legislative work. This includes three resolutions on constitutional issues and 51 laws and legislative resolutions.

The session will also review 14 groups of topics concerning socio-economic development, the State budget, oversight, and other critical national matters.

The deputies will discuss and pass 34 laws, including the amended Penal Code, the Law on Personal Data Protection, the amended Law on Cadres and Civil Servants, the amended Law on Atomic Energy, and the amended Law on the State Budget.

Eleven resolutions expected to be passed include a resolution on mechanisms and policies to promote the development of the private economy; a resolution on piloting special and specific mechanisms and policies for investing in the development of the railway system; a resolution on tuition exemption and support for preschool children, general education students.

Tuấn said: "The ninth session is a significant one, carrying many important agendas to implement the Resolution of the 11th Plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, a historic conference that discussed strategic decisions for our country’s new revolutionary phase, ushering the nation into a new era, an era of the nation’s rise.” — VNS