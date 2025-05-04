NA’s 9th session to consider matters of great significance: Top legislator

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday called on deputies to contribute well-considered and wise ideas, with the highest sense of responsibility towards voters and the nation, at the 15th NA’s 9th session, given that this is a historic session making decisions on matters of great significance for the country.

Speaking at a conference between the Standing Board of the NA's Party Committee and heads of NA deputies' delegations of provinces and centrally-run cities, the top legislator said that the session is scheduled to officially kick off on the morning of May 5, and conclude on June 30. It will be held in two phases.

Mẫn stressed that this session holds particular importance as it is aimed at promptly institutionalising the policies and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, especially those recently adopted at the 11th plenum of the Party Central Committee.

Notably, he noted, focus will be placed on the amendment and supplementation of the Constitution and relevant laws to facilitate the streamlining of the organisational apparatus, the restructuring of administrative units, and the organisation of two-level local administration. It will also seek to thoroughly remove institutional barriers and obstacles, thereby creating a clear legal framework and solid foundation for development, addressing bottlenecks, mobilising resources, and promoting decentralisation and delegation of authority in association with streamlining the apparatus and generating new development space for localities across the country.

Regarding the constitutional and legislative work, the proposed amendments this time will affect eight out of the 120 articles of the Constitution.

Underlining that the revision and supplementation of these articles must be completed by June 30, in order for them to take effect on July 1, the NA Chairman stressed that about one month will be spent on collecting public opinions on the amendments. He requested that while the process must proceed with urgency, it must also be carried out with the utmost prudence and thoroughness.

As for the restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus, the reorganisation of administrative units, and the arrangement of two-level local administration, the top legislator called on deputies to study the issues carefully and make constructive, high-quality contributions, emphasising that these works hold great and historic significance for the country’s development.

In recent times, this policy of the Party has received strong attention, support, and consensus from the majority of the public, he said.

Regarding issues related to socio-economic development, the state budget, and other critical national matters, the NA Chairman urged all deputies to conduct an in-depth review of the Government’s reports, make objective and comprehensive assessments of the current situation, identify shortcomings and limitations while putting forward practical, effective, and highly feasible solutions.

Particular emphasis should also be placed on the allocation of resources for the development of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, along with concrete measures to achieve the targeted economic growth rate of 8 per cent or higher this year, added Mẫn. VNS