Congratulations to Singapore on successful organisation of 14th general election

HÀ NỘI – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday sent messages of congratulations to Lawrence Wong, Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister of Singapore, on the occasion of the successful organisation of the 14th general election, in which the PAP secured victory.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended a congratulatory message to Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan. VNS