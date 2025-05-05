Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

15th National Assembly convenes 9th session, focus on Constitution amendments, admin units restructuring

May 05, 2025 - 09:35
High on the agenda of the parliament meeting will be placed on the amendment and supplement of the Constitution and relevant laws to facilitate the streamlining of the organisational apparatus, the restructuring of administrative units, and the organisation of two-level local administration.
State leaders attend the opening of the 9th session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly on May 5 morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 9th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) officially opened at the NA building in Hà Nội on Monday morning.

The opening is broadcast live on channels VTV1 of the Vietnam Television and VOV1 of Radio the Voice of Việt Nam.

Before the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, and NA deputies paid a floral tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum.

The 9th session is being held in two stages, with the first from May 5 - 29 and the second from June 11 - 30.

It holds particular importance as it is aimed at promptly institutionalising the policies and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, especially those recently adopted at the 11th plenum of the Party Central Committee. Notably, focus will be placed on the amendment and supplement of the Constitution and relevant laws to facilitate the streamlining of the organisational apparatus, the restructuring of administrative units, and the organisation of two-level local administration.

It will also seek to thoroughly remove institutional barriers and obstacles, thereby creating a clear legal framework and solid foundation for development, addressing bottlenecks, mobilising resources, and promoting decentralisation and delegation of authority in association with streamlining the apparatus and generating new development space for localities across the country.

This time, the legislature is expected to consider and decide on 54 contents on constitutional and legislative work, including three resolutions on constitutional work and 51 laws and resolutions on legislative work; 14 groups of issues on socio-economic, state budget and supervision affairs and other important matters. In addition, eight groups of contents will be sent to lawmakers for study, as a basis for exercising the right to supervise and consider the contents according to regulations. — VNA/VNS

National Assembly of Vietnam parliamentary meeting

Politics & Law

Sri Lankan President visits Bái Đính Pagoda

Welcoming the President, Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Standing Vice President of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council and head of Bái Đính Pagoda, highlighted the longstanding ties between the Buddhist communities of Vietnam and Sri Lanka. He also expressed his delight at hosting the President ahead of the 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations, to be held in HCM City from May 4 to 6.
Politics & Law

Party leader’s visits to help enhance all-round ties with Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus

The tour of Russia and the other three countries, which used to be part of the Soviet Union, especially the Central Asian and Caucasus countries, and have supported Việt Nam in the past struggles for national safeguarding in the past and the cause of national construction and defence at present, presents an occasion to affirm Việt Nam’s sincere and loyal ties, as well as its desire to promote long-term, effective, substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation.

