Politics & Law

OVs in Russia greet Vietnamese soldiers preparing Victory Day parade in Red Square

May 05, 2025 - 10:26
The sentiment was visible throughout the Russian small street, bursting with Vietnamese red flags in shirts, banners, and in people’s hands.
Vietnamese expatriates gather in Moscow to welcome their homeland’s military delegation preparing for the Victory Day parade. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — As many as 500 Vietnamese expatriates recently gathered in Moscow to welcome their homeland’s military delegation preparing for the Victory Day parade marking Russia’s 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War triumph.

They flocked to Kitai Gorod where parade participants were assembling before entering the Red Square. Many shopkeepers closed early, while many three-generation families came to greet the soldiers.

Liễu from Thái Bình Province said even though she has not lived in Việt Nam for 30 years, she always turns her heart to Việt Nam, stating no matter what passport the overseas Vietnamese carry, Việt Nam remains their true homeland.

The sentiment was visible throughout the Russian small street, bursting with Vietnamese red flags in shirts, banners, and in people’s hands.

A rehearsal of the Vietnamese troops for the parade on Moscow's Red Square. — VNA/VNS Photo

Among the crowd stood Phạm Văn Mười, a Vietnamese war veteran who brought his family to welcome the soldiers. Having followed their training through Vietnamese media, he understood the challenges they faced in Moscow’s unpredictable weather conditions during their brief two-week training.

Beyond weather variations, they have to adapt to the Red Square's brick pavement, which is uneven and considerably harder than their usual training grounds. However, their determination, mettle, and discipline –the strength of the Vietnamese military- were promoted by the expats’ well wishes, hastily delivered traditional chocolates, and lingering waves of farewell.

The Vietnamese song "Như có Bác Hồ trong ngày vui đại thắng” (As if Uncle Hồ were here on the great victory day) have been harmonised with Russia’s Katyusha as Russia approaches its Victory Day commemoration on May 9. — VNS

Sri Lankan President visits Bái Đính Pagoda

Welcoming the President, Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Standing Vice President of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council and head of Bái Đính Pagoda, highlighted the longstanding ties between the Buddhist communities of Vietnam and Sri Lanka. He also expressed his delight at hosting the President ahead of the 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations, to be held in HCM City from May 4 to 6.
Party leader’s visits to help enhance all-round ties with Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus

The tour of Russia and the other three countries, which used to be part of the Soviet Union, especially the Central Asian and Caucasus countries, and have supported Việt Nam in the past struggles for national safeguarding in the past and the cause of national construction and defence at present, presents an occasion to affirm Việt Nam’s sincere and loyal ties, as well as its desire to promote long-term, effective, substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation.

