OVs in Russia greet Vietnamese soldiers preparing Victory Day parade in Red Square

MOSCOW — As many as 500 Vietnamese expatriates recently gathered in Moscow to welcome their homeland’s military delegation preparing for the Victory Day parade marking Russia’s 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War triumph.

They flocked to Kitai Gorod where parade participants were assembling before entering the Red Square. Many shopkeepers closed early, while many three-generation families came to greet the soldiers.

Liễu from Thái Bình Province said even though she has not lived in Việt Nam for 30 years, she always turns her heart to Việt Nam, stating no matter what passport the overseas Vietnamese carry, Việt Nam remains their true homeland.

The sentiment was visible throughout the Russian small street, bursting with Vietnamese red flags in shirts, banners, and in people’s hands.

Among the crowd stood Phạm Văn Mười, a Vietnamese war veteran who brought his family to welcome the soldiers. Having followed their training through Vietnamese media, he understood the challenges they faced in Moscow’s unpredictable weather conditions during their brief two-week training.

Beyond weather variations, they have to adapt to the Red Square's brick pavement, which is uneven and considerably harder than their usual training grounds. However, their determination, mettle, and discipline –the strength of the Vietnamese military- were promoted by the expats’ well wishes, hastily delivered traditional chocolates, and lingering waves of farewell.

The Vietnamese song "Như có Bác Hồ trong ngày vui đại thắng” (As if Uncle Hồ were here on the great victory day) have been harmonised with Russia’s Katyusha as Russia approaches its Victory Day commemoration on May 9. — VNS