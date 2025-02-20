Deputy PM urges faster completion of Bạch Mai and Việt Đức Hospital branches

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long has underscored the urgency of completing the second branches of Bạch Mai Hospital and Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital.

He has instructed all relevant units to speed up progress by at least one month.

During an inspection of the two hospital projects in Hà Nam Province on Wednesday, the Deputy PM urged investors to stay on schedule, mobilise resources, and work closely with contractors. He called on contractors to ramp up efforts, extend work shifts, and accelerate construction.

For the hospitals, he emphasised the importance of proactively preparing human resources to ensure seamless operations once completed.

Long also directed the Ministry of Health to submit monthly progress reports to the Prime Minister.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to bringing both hospital branches into operation in 2025.

Deputy Minister of Health Lê Đức Luận stated that the ministry is actively guiding investors, contractors, and relevant agencies in contract adjustments, construction, procurement, and medical equipment installation to meet the 2025 deadline set by the Government’s Resolution No 34/NQ-CP.

The Government approved mechanisms and solutions to address obstacles hindering these projects in a resolution issued on 13 February 2025.

Following this, the ministry swiftly rolled out an action plan, setting clear tasks, deadlines, and responsibilities for all involved agencies. A task force, led by ministry officials, has been established to oversee implementation.

The construction of the second branches of Bạch Mai Hospital and Việt Đức Friendship Hospital was initially approved under Decision No 125/QĐ-TTg on 16 January 2014 by the Prime Minister. — VNS