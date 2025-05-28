Vinachem updates Lao Deputy PM on potash mine project

HÀ NỘI — Senior executives from the Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) reported on the progress of a major potash mining and processing project in Khammouane province to Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on Tuesday.

Vinachem Chairman Phùng Quang Hiệp and General Director Nguyễn Hữu Tú briefed the Deputy PM and representatives from key Lao ministries on the project implementation to date. The update covered land clearance, infrastructure preparation, equipment mobilisation, personnel arrangements, and additional capital planning.

Vinachem also proposed that the Lao Government direct relevant ministries to resolve remaining administrative issues, helping to accelerate the project and ensure it stays on schedule.

The Lao Deputy PM acknowledged the importance of the potash mine as one of the flagship projects in Laos-Việt Nam cooperation. He stressed that its successful implementation will deliver economic returns and significant diplomatic value, further strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

Saleumxay Kommasith affirmed the Lao Government’s strong support for the project and instructed the Laos-Việt Nam Cooperation Committee to coordinate with relevant ministries in addressing outstanding matters.

At the meeting, Hiệp reaffirmed Vinachem’s commitment to executing the project with discipline and urgency, in line with the expectations of both governments. The group pledged to mobilise all necessary resources and maintain strong political will to ensure the project’s success, calling it a strategically vital mission in its new development phase.

After the meeting, the Vinachem delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos to update Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm on the project. Ambassador Tam affirmed that the embassy will continue to support Vinachem’s investment efforts in Laos, particularly the potash mine project. — VNS