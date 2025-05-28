HDF Energy and EVNSPC join forces to boost green hydrogen power in VN

HÀ NỘI — HDF Energy, one of global leaders in hydrogen power solutions, has partnered with Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), to jointly develop green hydrogen energy projects aimed at powering remote islands in southern Việt Nam.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed in Hà Nội on Tuesday during the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, marking a significant milestone in France-Việt Nam cooperation on sustainable energy.

Under the MoU, HDF Energy and EVNSPC will collaborate to carry out technical and feasibility studies, identify potential project sites, coordinate with local authorities, and align investment and engineering resources.

The MoU also promotes mutual knowledge-sharing on hydrogen technologies, highlighting both parties' commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition in Việt Nam.

The General Director of EVNSPC Nguyễn Phước Đức expressed optimism about the collaboration.

“This partnership will help accelerate Việt Nam’s energy transition, particularly on off-grid islands managed by EVNSPC, by providing a stable 24/7 electricity supply at lower costs compared to diesel-generated power.

"This initiative demonstrates the strength of the France-Việt Nam partnership in promoting sustainable energy development," he said.

Echoing this sentiment, the Chairman and CEO of HDF Energy, Damien Havard, said that the memorandum marks a pivotal moment for the company's work in Việt Nam. — VNS