Connecting buyers and hardware manufacturers at VHF 2025

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Exhibition (VHF 2025) will take place from June 4 – 6, at SECC, Hồ Chí Minh City.

Bringing together over 350 businesses and international buyers from more than 20 countries, including the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Canada, India, and Southeast Asian nations, VHF 2025 offers unmatched opportunities for trade, partnerships and industry insights.

VHF 2025 is not just an exhibition, but also a strategic gateway for businesses to access international markets, stay updated on export trends and establish global partnerships.

Việt Nam is among the leading hardware exporters in Southeast Asia, thanks to stable product quality, competitive costs, and continuous technological advancements in manufacturing. Leveraging the advantages of free trade agreements (FTAs), Vietnamese businesses have significant opportunities to expand their market share globally.

Maximising business opportunities

The B2B Matching Programme will help Vietnamese businesses quickly connect with the right partners, streamlining negotiations. Companies will have the opportunity to sign contracts directly at the exhibition, laying a solid foundation for global business expansion.

Additionally, specialised conferences will provide the latest updates on quality standards and import regulations in major markets. Experts will share insights on how to tailor products to meet market-specific requirements and global hardware industry trends, helping businesses enhance their competitiveness.

VHF 2025 is a must-attend event for businesses looking to strengthen their international presence and take advantage of Việt Nam’s growing role in the global hardware supply chain.

VHF 2025 not only offer the opportunity to explore the latest industry trends but also provide attractive incentives for registered visitors.

Attendees can win an iPhone or iPad by successfully inviting friends to register, receive Bluetooth earphones when participating in B2B matching sessions and enjoy a complimentary lunch when registering early.

VHF 2025 will take place on June 4 - 6 at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyễn Văn Linh, District 7, HCM City. Please register to visit the exhibition: https://www.vietnamhardwarefair.com/promotion/vie/index.html?p=Qj54M0XyBP or further information, please contact: 0935 164 286 (Ms. Darlia), or via email: b2b@vietnamhardwarefair.vn